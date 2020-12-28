Back in November, when members of the Republican Party were more willing to engage in Donald Trump‘s claim that the 2020 election was “rigged,” Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick offered a $1 million reward to anyone who comes forward with evidence of voter fraud. While that offer got lost in the mix thanks to a non-stop series of disasters from Rudy Giuliani, Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor John Fetterman was paying attention, and he accepted Patrick’s challenge. Except things didn’t exactly go as Patrick planned.

Patrick was hoping to find evidence of Democratic voters committing fraud to help Joe Biden, which was a long shot in and of itself. What the Texas Lt. Governor didn’t count on was Republicans in PA engaging in voter fraud to help Trump and getting caught in the process. So far, three incidences of voter fraud were uncovered in PA, and Fetterman thinks Patrick should pay up. Not only has Fetterman been trolling Patrick on Twitter, demanding the reward money, but he even took an interview with the Houston Chronicle, essentially bringing his troll game to Patrick’s front door:

“The thing that’s so especially galling is that people like him were smearing our state when we actually had an impeccable election,” Fetterman said. “They keep trying to malign and smear the quality work done by both sides — we’ve got way more Republican counties than Democratic counties. He’s smearing Republicans and Democrats alike when he impugns the electoral integrity.” “If you’re going to smear my state, then you need to pay up, because we delivered what you asked for,” he said.

Fetterman’s interview with the Houston Chronicle got picked up by MSNBC, which prompted him to fire off even more tweets to Patrick on Monday afternoon:

PA to my dude: pic.twitter.com/u6z5fkjQ8H — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 28, 2020

(Via Houston Chronicle, John Fetterman on Twitter)