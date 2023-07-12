“Pics” is one of the most popular subreddits on Reddit with over 30 million subscribers. So why is every post a photo of John Oliver?

As part of the Reddit community’s protest against a controversial policy change, the “Pics” moderators are only allowing “any and all media” of the Last Week Tonight host in the subreddit. “Users can now post AI-generated images, videos, erotic fan-fiction, songs, memes, incredibly erotic fan-fiction, GIFs, photographs, and fan-fiction that’s erotic enough to make nuns literally explode,” a post announcing the change read. To thank Oliver for his support, the moderators extended him a job offer this week.

The moderators of /r/PICS hereby invite John Oliver (or his duly appointed representative) to join our team. Yes, we’re serious. Yes, it’s a real invitation. To be clear, moderation is a thankless, unpleasant endeavor, and we wouldn’t wish it on anyone: You’re a constant target for bad actors, you receive no end of ill-informed abuse, you’re frequently exposed to horrifying media, and you’re thanked by way of being called “a power-hungry basement-dweller” or “landed gentry.” It used to be that moderators could count on support from administrators, but said support has been dwindling for years (even as volunteering on Reddit has gotten more and more difficult). Still, since John Oliver has become the literal face of /r/PICS, we figured that it was only fair to offer him a look behind the scenes!

If Oliver takes over, /r/PICS will be nothing but photos of Adam Driver.

Dear Reddit, excellent work. Attn: r/pics — have at it… — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) June 17, 2023

