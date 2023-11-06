Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent all of last week getting roasted in every direction over reports that the 2024 presidential candidate wears lifts in his cowboy boots. DeSantis was mocked by everyone from Stephen Colbert to The View, and John Oliver couldn’t resist joining in.

The Last Week Tonight host was particularly interested in DeSantis’ response to Donald Trump after the former president wrote on social media, “Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels,” above a photo of his opponent. DeSantis attempted to fire back with his “trademark wit” as Oliver sarcastically called it.

Via The Daily Beast:

“I’ll tell you this: If Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate, I’ll wear a boot on my head. This is a time for substance,” DeSantis said. On Sunday night, Oliver took note of the disappointing reply: “You can’t claim it’s a time for substance just after promising to wear a boot on your head,” the Last Week Tonight host exclaimed.

But Oliver was just getting warmed up.

“You’re so bad at this!” he continued. “Even if you weren’t running against one of the world’s greatest bullies, it looks so pathetic that you thought that was a good comeback. Never before has a politician had such kid-with-a-rolling-backpack-wearing-a-tie-to-class energy.”

Oliver’s burn arrives on the (lifted) heels of Stephen Colbert also dunking on DeSantis for stuffing his boots.

“Here’s the thing: Cowboy boots, they’re great — if you’re a cowboy,” Colbert said. “If you’re the governor of Florida, you look like a dork. Nobody believes he’s roping dogies in Tampa. Even though Dogie Style is Tampa’s number one strip club.”

(Via The Daily Beast)