An excerpt from John Stamos‘ upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, has been making headlines thanks to a scandalous slice of ’80s nostalgia. According to Stamos, the Full House star once caught his girlfriend cheating on him with Tony Danza. In the excerpt, Stamos was heartbroken to find Teri Copley, who he thought was the love of his life, in bed with the future Who’s The Boss? star. (Neither actor had catapulted to sitcom fame yet.)

However, Copley has since issued a denial of Stamos’ claims. While she admits hooking up with Danza, Copley told PEOPLE that she and Stamos were already over at the time of the incident.

“I wondered, ‘What was John doing there?’ because we had broken up,” Copley said. “He just looked at me and shook his head, and walked away.”

That little clarification makes Stamos’ side of the story a little more awkward. In the excerpt, the Full House star recalls letting himself into Copley’s guest house where he found her naked in Danza. If the two were already broken up, that’s not a great look for Stamos. Although, he’ll be the first to admit that he was not the best boyfriend.

“I mean, it wasn’t right to cheat on me, but I was too immature; I wasn’t a man,” Stamos told PEOPLE. “I didn’t become a man for a long time and I think she was… I don’t know. I was broken.”

