Generation Z celebrity JoJo Siwa is leaving the kid stuff behind.

The 20-year-old Dance Moms and Dancing with the Stars alum — who was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2020 — warned her fans that her latest project isn’t suitable for her young fanbase. “The following content is not made for children, and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers,” Siwa wrote in a series of posts on Instagram to her 11 million-plus followers. “May contain sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios and flashing lights.”

E! Online has more:

This isn’t the first time JoJo has shared mysterious teasers for the project she’s been cooking up. Six days earlier, the “Boomerang” singer posted a handful of candid photos showing her rehearsing with dancers in a studio, with the caption on some of the snapshots forming a hint as to when she plans to drop this new project, all together creating the message, “See you in one month.”

Siwa is crushing cans of Ghost Energy and joking about her “tits” popping out. It’s a new era, for sure.

In 2021, JoJo Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community using a TikTok of gay anthem “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga. “I was on the phone with my girlfriend at the time, and I said ‘I think I wanna come out to the world.’ I posted this picture and threw it on my Instagram Story, and that’s how I confirmed it,” she recalled on her podcast last year. “I didn’t think twice about it.”

(Via E! Online)