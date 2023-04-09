Jon Stewart left The Daily Show almost eight years ago, but though he laid low for several years, lately he’s come roaring back. His new show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, finds him telling fewer jokes and being more serious. In turn, he’s garnered lots of attention for mercilessly grilling powerful people on serious issues. His latest viral moment involves him calling out the “corruption” of a bloated defense budget that hasn’t helped cash-strapped soldiers.

Exchange between @jonstewart and @DepSecDef Kathleen Hicks on the defense budget: "I can't figure out how $850 billion to a department means that the rank and file still have to be on food stamps. To me, that's fucking corruption." pic.twitter.com/2pu0geUyRE — CSPAN (@cspan) April 7, 2023

On Thursday, Stewart appeared at the War Horse Symposium in Chicago, where he took part in a discussion with Department of Defense (DOD) deputy secretary Kathleen Hicks. During a particular heated part of the chat, Stewart called for an audit of the Pentagon for what he called “waste, fraud, and abuse” in her department, especially considering the DOD has a proposed 2024 budget of nearly $850 million.

Hicks split hairs, saying, “‘Audit’ and ‘waste, fraud, and abuse’ are not the same thing.” She claimed that if the Pentagon does not pass an audit, that only means “we don’t have an accurate inventory that we can pull up of what we have where.”

“So, in my world, that’s waste,” Stewart replied. “If I give you a billion dollars and you can’t tell me what happened to it, that to me is wasteful. That means you are not responsible. But if you can’t tell me where it went, then what am I supposed to think?”

Stewart elaborated, saying “it’s a tough argument to make that an $850 billion budget to an organization that can’t pass an audit and tell you where that money went — like, I think most people would consider that somewhere in the realm of waste, fraud, or abuse because they would wonder why that money isn’t well accounted for.”

He pointed out that there is food insecurity on military bases: