Getty Image

The plot is thickening when it comes to the latest Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers, estranged brother to Green Pay Backers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in regards to his alleged dubious faithfulness to his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Farrar. (Farrar also happens to be best friends with Olivia Munn, who is in a relationship with Aaron Rodgers.) After the premiere of Jojo Fletcher’s season back in May, it quickly became apparent to anyone with functioning eyeballs that Blaze — I’m sorry, Jordan, was obviously going to win the lady’s hand.

Jordan’s newfound spotlight was cut short, however, when Farrar put her ex on blast just after the episode aired, which quickly went viral and led to headlines the next day about whether or not the new Bachelorette front-runner was a dirty, dirty cheater.

Of course, Jordan ended up getting engaged to Jojo in the finale, and in the ensuing media frenzy, he may have denied the cheating allegations once or twice, which has not sat well with Farrar, who set out this week to settle the score once and for all. In an Instagram post Thursday night, Farrar posted a lengthy diatribe accusing Rodgers of chasing media attention and wanting to play the victim, while promising to deliver proof of his infidelities.