Jose Canseco Killed Al Gore On Twitter Last Night

If you follow former juiced baseball freak Jose Canseco on Twitter, you know that that his feed is a constant stream of incomprehensible madness that, more often than not, turns out being quite hilarious. He’s uses his feed regularly to beg for jobs, hit on women, taunt his exes, etc.
So it’s sort of mind-boggling that anyone would place any trust in Canseco tweeting last night that former vice-president and self-proclaimed internet inventor Al Gore had died, but apparently some people did, astonishingly. Then again, the world is filled with exceptionally stupid people.
So, for the record, Al Gore is not dead. Irrelevant and maybe a little bloated, yes, but not dead. Meanwhile, Jose Canseco may be an insane meathead but nobody sports a see-through shirt quite like he does. NOBODY…
(Pic via)
HA! So glad you posted this, Caj. Jose Canseco easily has one of the most entertaining twitter feeds out there.
Most professional comedians wish they were half as funny on twitter, on purpose, as Canseco is, by accident.
I fear he has brain damage.
Van Pelt and Russillo are having them read by announcer voice right now and it’s glorious.