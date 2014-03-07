Joseph Gordon-Levitt Recreated ‘David After Dentist’ And The Side-By-Side Footage Is Mind Blowing

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Joseph-Gordon Levitt #Jimmy Kimmel
Creative Director
03.07.14 3 Comments

When Jimmy Kimmel put together his star-studded “Blockbuster YouTube Parodies” that aired after the Oscars, plenty of things could have gone wrong. There were so many moving parts. One thing he didn’t have to worry about: the very talented and always prepared Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

JGL didn’t just arrive ready to play “David” from the super popular David After Dentist video, he showed up — without being asked — with all of the lines and mannerisms from the video memorized. Down to the second. Kimmel put JGL’s screening, which was shot without any assistance from cue cards, next to the actual David After Dentist footage in the video above, and the result is remarkable. He hit every note.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Joseph-Gordon Levitt#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSDAVID AFTER DENTISTjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveJoseph Gordon-Levittviral video

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP