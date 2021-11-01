Josh Hawley is wading into the culture wars, once again, and this time he’s calling out feminism for allegedly pushing men towards a life of porn and video games. According to The Guardian, the Missouri Senator recently spoke at the National Conservatism Conference where he echoed right-wing talking points often used by groups like the Proud Boys, who bemoan a lack of masculinity in modern society, or whatever.

“Can we be surprised that after years of being told that they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness and pornography and video games?” Hawley said. “While the left may celebrate this decline of men, I for one cannot join them. No one should.”

Naturally, Hawley provided zero sources or references for his claim, which is dubious considering porn has been around for centuries and people have been enjoying video games for over four decades now. But, obviously, Hawley’s speech wasn’t so much about an academic study as it was about pandering to the right-wing crowd who hate hearing that “toxic masculinity” is a problem that needs to be addressed.

“They want to define the traditional masculine virtues – things like courage, and independence, and assertiveness – as a danger to society,” Hawley told the crowd.

After Hawley’s comments started making the round, the GOP senator was roundly mocked on social media like a common Ted Cruz:

Josh Hawley said more men are watching porn and playing video games because their “masculinity has been criticized.” Maybe women just don’t want to touch Republicans because they are literally diseased? — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) November 1, 2021

📌I don't know which one is more pathetic, Josh Hawley talking about manhood, or Josh Hawley talking about democracy. pic.twitter.com/Jss2fQ6muD — D. Earl Stephens ✍️ (@EarlOfEnough) November 1, 2021

Josh Hawley's insistence that porn and video games are linked to men's masculinity being criticized sounds like his alibi for when his wife busted him playing a porn video game. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 1, 2021

If Josh Hawley is an expert on masculinity then I’d like to take a few minutes to share my thoughts on quantum physics. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) November 1, 2021

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (Q-MO.) on “strong and healthy manhood in America: “We need men who will shoulder responsibility, men who will start and provide for families, men who will enter the covenant of marriage and then honor it.” Like three-times married Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/h3PBk7TpmE — Route60plus (@Route_60plus) November 1, 2021

(Via The Guardian)