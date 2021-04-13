Missouri Senator Josh Hawley stopped by Tucker Carlson’s show on Monday night to promote his new legislation to break up tech monopolies and reel in corporations that he feels have gotten way too big. Considering how the bread-and-butter of the Republican Party is deregulation and free market capitalism, Hawley’s stance might seem unusual at first. But it all comes into perspective when you realize it’s really about the GOP’s latest bogeyman: cancel culture. This is something that Hawley is particularly touchy about after having his book deal canceled following his infamous support of the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on January 6.

While explaining the basis for his new anti-trust legislation, Hawley didn’t delve into the unusual concerns with breaking up powerful monopolies, but instead, he focused on corporations who have been getting politically involved with matters like the controversial voter restrictions in Georgia. Because companies like Coca-Cola are taking a stand, Hawley argued the average citizen now lives in fear of being canceled by their favorite brands:

“On the Republican side, you’re really seeing eyes open to the power and danger of these monopolies. I think voters already know it. I mean, they’re living it. They’re being censored on social media. They’re living in fear of these banks are going to cancel them, if these big corporations are going to cancel them. I think that elected officials, Republican elected officials, are listening to voters, are opening their eyes, are realizing the dangers. And it’s time to do something about it.”

Naturally, most Americans aren’t living in fear of being canceled by Delta Air Lines or Major League Baseball, so it didn’t take long for Hawley to get roasted on social media for yet another ridiculous take on cancel culture. People pointed out his disingenuous concern over tech monopolies and also highlighted that Hawley has actually cheered when banks literally did cancel the livelihood of workers:

Josh Hawley continued his "I've Been Canceled" tour by appearing on National Television for the 100th time this year. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) April 13, 2021

"I'm terrified Coke is going to censor me."-said no one ever. I'm old enough to remember when Josh Hawley (Confederate) didn't say a peep about the CEOs of My Pillow, Goya, Papa John's…were voicing their political views. Weird. https://t.co/7r6sn6Z7hW — Forsetti X (@ForsettisCreed) April 13, 2021

I have literally never worried what Coke or Delta think about my life, since I’m not a racist insurrectionist. https://t.co/D77tI5B9JV — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) April 13, 2021