Joss Whedon Says ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Will Feature Four Prominent Female Roles

Will Black Widow finally have enough votes to get some ‘Bachelor’ action happening on the TV at Avengers headquarters?

SPOILERS! There’s going to be a lot more ladies in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Sorry, sorry, I’m just a little twitchy on the SPOILERS trigger now. SPOILERS.

Anyways, one of the biggest criticisms lobbed at The Avengers was its lack of female characters, a shortfall that was particularly surprising given the movie was the product of Joss Whedon, a guy who made his name on sassy, high-kicking lady characters.

S-s-s-s-s-sausage party.

Well, the male/female ratio isn’t going to be quite so glaringly out of whack in Age of Ultron — according to Whedon there will be “four prominent female roles in the center of the movie”.

So, who are these four prominent female characters? We know Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will be in the flick, but that leaves two more. Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill will likely be back, but does that count as a “prominent role”? Maybe her status will be boosted, but that still leaves us at three. Hayley Atwell will be making a cameo as Peggy Carter, but again, not exactly a prominent role.

Of course, the character fans are really hoping for is The Wasp, and Korean actress Kim Soo-Hyun, who has a substantial but so far unnamed supporting role in Age of Ultron, would be a good fit for the character.

All we know is Soo-Hyun is playing a doctor. Hmmm.

For, uh, personal reasons I’m hoping Robert Downey Jr. now costs too much per-wisecrack and Kat Dennings has been called in to carry the load.

