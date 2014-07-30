Joss Whedon Says ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Will Feature Four Prominent Female Roles

Will Black Widow finally have enough votes to get some ‘Bachelor’ action happening on the TV at Avengers headquarters?
SPOILERS! There’s going to be a lot more ladies in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Sorry, sorry, I’m just a little twitchy on the SPOILERS trigger now. SPOILERS.
Anyways, one of the biggest criticisms lobbed at The Avengers was its lack of female characters, a shortfall that was particularly surprising given the movie was the product of Joss Whedon, a guy who made his name on sassy, high-kicking lady characters.
S-s-s-s-s-sausage party.
Well, the male/female ratio isn’t going to be quite so glaringly out of whack in Age of Ultron — according to Whedon there will be “four prominent female roles in the center of the movie”.
So, who are these four prominent female characters? We know Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will be in the flick, but that leaves two more. Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill will likely be back, but does that count as a “prominent role”? Maybe her status will be boosted, but that still leaves us at three. Hayley Atwell will be making a cameo as Peggy Carter, but again, not exactly a prominent role.
Of course, the character fans are really hoping for is The Wasp, and Korean actress Kim Soo-Hyun, who has a substantial but so far unnamed supporting role in Age of Ultron, would be a good fit for the character.
All we know is Soo-Hyun is playing a doctor. Hmmm.
For, uh, personal reasons I’m hoping Robert Downey Jr. now costs too much per-wisecrack and Kat Dennings has been called in to carry the load.
Via TheDailyDot
I hope it’s Captain Marvel. She’s always been my favorite Marvel heroine next to Storm and Invisible Woman. That being said, I could see it being a little tough to market a movie to the non-nerd crowd called Captain Marvel from Marvel Studios without cringing and thinking they’ve finally jumped the shark.
Captain Marvel would be cool, but she kind of seems like someone who deserves her own movie, not just a cameo/supporting role.
Kat Dennings can carry my load…
Well, that didn’t take long.
Her bra has a difficult time carrying her load.
Can’t do the Wasp with Janet being done in the 60’s as Michael Douglas’ wife in the Ant-Man movie.
It has to be Captain Marvel or someone else. It’s probably just Sharon Carter and it’s not AS prominent a role as Joss is implying.
I want Sif……..badly
oh Sif is gorgeous I hope she gets more roles
FOR GOD’S SAKE BIRCH HOW DARE YOU SPOIL THIS GOD YOU’RE JUST UNBELIEVABLE!
+ 1
I don’t know how they can have all of these guys be major characters without the story being really cluttered, but they’ve done alright so far so I look forward to finding out.
The other female lead may be Ultron’s wife Jocasta. I believe there was talk of an actress assigned the role. Other than that it would be Peggy Carter’s flashback.
Maybe they’ll gender-swap Thor halfway through the movie and we can be done with Chris Hemsworth.
We probably have to consider what Whedon considers “prominent.” Does he count Pepper’s appearance in ‘The Avengers’ as prominent?
Oh good, the most important part of any piece of tv or movie is making sure every demographic is equally represented.
You don’t have to get all threatened just because the cast isn’t 8-to-1 in favor of the guys now.
I’m not threatened. I’d just prefer if he was writing 4 women into the movie because he was inspired to do so because it was organic to a story idea and not because really he got flak from crap like Jezebel and Salon and he doesn’t want to hear it again.
How do you know he wasn’t inspired to do so?
In the video above he even says he had no agenda to fulfill…
@KSChris obviously I don’t know for sure, I just personally am a little suspicious and don’t necessarily believe him. I mean, if he’s doing it cause he feels the pressure to do so I certainly don’t expect that he would openly admit that he was only doing it in response to the criticism.
This is Joss Whedon we’re talking about. Female heroes is one of the things he does.
@LoveWaffle absolutely a fair point.
…one is going to end up being Gwyneth Paltrow, isn’t it?
“SPOILERS! There’s going to be a lot more ladies in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Sorry, sorry, I’m just a little twitchy on the SPOILERS trigger now. SPOILERS.”
+1
Well yeah, who is gonna make the sammiches?
Since they are going to have Ultron and Vision it’s probably Jocasta.
When I Googled Kim Soo-Hyun I got an equally pretty Korean man, instead.
It’sjust Soo-Hyun
Now I am wondering if it will be Madame Hydra.
Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Maria Hill, Pepper Potts, Peggy Carter, Jane Foster, Betty Ross? I really doubt he’d go full-She-hulk.
Lets see, Age of Ultron more females…ANGELA! well that would rock
DC’s like it’s too complicated to do a Wonder Woman movie, and Marvel’s all LOL Alien Raccoons and robots and green men and talking trees are less complicated than women and black people!