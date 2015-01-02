Kaley Cuoco Says Her ‘Redbook’ Comments About Feminism Were ‘Taken Out Of Context’

Earlier this week, Kaley Cuoco had maybe not the most insightful things to say on the topic of feminism in some interview snippets released to promote the January issue of Redbook. In the interview, Cuoco claimed that feminism was “not something that she thinks about” because she herself has never had to face inequality. She then talks about wanting to be a good housewife and wanting to cook for her husband, as if being a housewife and a feminist are somehow mutually exclusive.
Suffice it to say, her comments got a lot of people pretty fired up, so yesterday Cuoco took to Instagram to apologize, claiming that she was taken out of context:
In my Redbook article, some people have taken offense to my comments regarding feminism- if any of you are In the “biz” you are well aware of how words can be taken out of context. I’m completely blessed and grateful that strong women have paved the way for my success along with many others. I apologize if anyone was offended. Anyone that truly knows me, knows my heart and knows what I meant.
So … I think she’s still kind of missing the point. No one is accusing her of not being grateful for those who paved the way (well, I’m not, anyway). The point is that the way is still being paved. Because most actresses who aren’t starring on hugely popular shows don’t have the good fortune to make the same $1 million salary as their male counterparts. Or you know, women working in almost every other single field.
Via EOnline
– Woman doesn’t consider herself a feminist, tells pri t media for some reason
– Print media says WOMAN HATES FEMINISM or some other oversimplification for clicks
– Feminists call woman ‘stupid’ and other chadtizing remarks for saying how she feels
– Woman comes back, is totally in it for the sisters you guys, and backtracks
Lather, rinse, repeat.
*Filed in “Zero Fucks to Give” section.*
Can’t she just do what she wants and doesn’t have to follow the feminist doctrine? Isn’t part of feminism embracing and respecting every woman’s right to decide what is right for them?
#NotAllFeminists
Awww wouldn’t that just make your day to think that all women would just live to take care of their man, barefoot & pregnant? Some day WE WILL BE IN CHARGE & men like you will be obsolete.
I’m more offended by her saying “in the biz”. And her hair cut. And the awful show she’s on.
I’m offended that people were offended that other people were not offended.
How about she’s entitled and allowed to have any view on anything because she’s in america. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to or enjoying doing things for your husband or significant other
No, I think you missed the point. She doesn’t understand that she actually is a feminist, full stop. So then a bunch of internet bloggers (like Stacey) decided to pause from making posts about Bob’s Burgers for a moment to make a run-of-the-mill point out that she didn’t understand the term, and then a bunch of guys waged into the comments like it was a fucking holy war to insist that, no, no, NO, ignore what feminists actually say and do, trust us, feminists really hate men and are out to bring them down and to point at their tiny penises and then the male commenters cried and cried and cried. Hooray mansplaining!
Man, the dumbest comment ever gets saved by Otto Man’s best comment ever. Right on.
Yes, I agree that Kaley and I have different definitions of feminism.
My definition of feminism is the belief that men and women should be treated equally. Hers (and yours?) is apparently an idea that feminism means hating men and never cooking of something.
Now, you insisted that the second definition there was “the most commonly accepted definition” of feminism, but as that link to the dictionary in the other post showed, you’re wrong. The first entry — which is LITERALLY the most common definition of a word, you know? — was my definition.
Thinking women deserve equal rights is the sum total of feminism. I’m really amazed to see you insist that it’s somehow besides the point.
A VAPID response like that shows EXACTLY why FEMINISM is important. The world has gone backwards to placate Neanderthals that base EVERYTHING on shallow suppositions. Yes, I realize you probably aren’t evolved enough beyond knuckle dragging to even fathom what I’m saying, but being a WOMAN with a brain I’m used to that.
Her VAPID response shows EXACTLY why FEMINISM is important. The world has gone backwards to placate Neanderthals that base EVERYTHING on shallow suppositions. Yes, I realize a sad amount of men probably aren’t evolved enough beyond knuckle dragging to even fathom what I’m saying, but being a WOMAN with a brain I’m used to that.