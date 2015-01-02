Kaley Cuoco Says Her ‘Redbook’ Comments About Feminism Were ‘Taken Out Of Context’

Redbook

Earlier this week, Kaley Cuoco had maybe not the most insightful things to say on the topic of feminism in some interview snippets released to promote the January issue of Redbook. In the interview, Cuoco claimed that feminism was “not something that she thinks about” because she herself has never had to face inequality. She then talks about wanting to be a good housewife and wanting to cook for her husband, as if being a housewife and a feminist are somehow mutually exclusive.

Suffice it to say, her comments got a lot of people pretty fired up, so yesterday Cuoco took to Instagram to apologize, claiming that she was taken out of context:

In my Redbook article, some people have taken offense to my comments regarding feminism- if any of you are In the “biz” you are well aware of how words can be taken out of context. I’m completely blessed and grateful that strong women have paved the way for my success along with many others. I apologize if anyone was offended. Anyone that truly knows me, knows my heart and knows what I meant.

So … I think she’s still kind of missing the point. No one is accusing her of not being grateful for those who paved the way (well, I’m not, anyway). The point is that the way is still being paved. Because most actresses who aren’t starring on hugely popular shows don’t have the good fortune to make the same $1 million salary as their male counterparts. Or you know, women working in almost every other single field.

