“Kim Is This Girl Who F***ing Turns Me On,” And Other Glorious Kanye West Quotes From His GQ Profile

I literally white girl cannot with Kanye West this Monday morning.

The reason being GQ just released their profile Q&A with the eccentric rapper. Staff writer Zach Baron caught up with Yeezy at New York’s Mercer Hotel to chat about lots of things that us plebeians want to know, like his gaudy wedding, his relationship with Kim, and whatever the hell he’s doing creatively these days.

He definitely let us know. The metaphors and knowledge darts, on the Kanye West interview awesomeness intensity scale, approach Zane Lowe-levels of realness, so they’re either brilliantly insightful or f*cking absurd. These are the choicest quotes from the profile, which is worth your time to read in full.

But first, new music. When’s that coming to fruition (emphasis added is ours)?

GQ: What about the new record? How far away is that? KW: I don’t know, man. I hope I can get one of these songs out in the next couple of weeks, just to have something up and running. But I THINK most likely September. I go back and forth. Like, should it be September or should it be October? Should it be November? When Beyoncé was working on her last album, she took a while. I was thinking it could somehow come out in June, like Yeezus, and just kill it for the summer. But then I’m like, I have to work on Adidas and be with my child.

Phew, ok. What can we expect from a first single?

KW: And then I got a new song that’s so good that the album has to be balanced against it. This song is a song that can be in the club like “Don’t Like” or “Niggas in Paris.”

Noted *adds Google Calendar reminder for Sept. 2014 “turn all the way the f*ck up for new Kanye West single”*

Let’s hear about the paparazzi. Has its obsession with him and his wife changed him at all?

GQ: Does that kind of mockery feel like an effort to de-fang you?

KW: But also, there’s no fangs. I don’t have fangs. I’m a porcupine. I’m a blowfish. Like, I’m a—what’s the fish that blows up? GQ: A blowfish?

KW: Yeah. I’m a blowfish. I’m not a shark, I’m a blowfish. So that perfect example about me hitting my head, it’s like a blowfish.

Right. So that wedding. Like, what was the deal with all of that Page Six coverage we were seeing? Was that, like, actually true?

KW: For the person that wrote that, were they involved with anything last year that was as culturally significant as the Yeezus tour or that album? [….] They’re like: “It’s a gold toilet.” No. The bathrooms—that usually would be a porta-potty—were wrapped in a fabric that was neutral to match the fort. The bar was terrible, and the wedding planner didn’t approve it with me. I was having issues with this wedding planner the entire time on approvals, and I get there and they threw some weird plastic bar there.

…So what’s it like being married to Kim? Still super f*cking cool?

KW: Right now, people look at it and it’s like, “Wow, that’s inspiring.” Meaning that love is infectious. You know, God is infectious—God flowing through us and us being little-baby creators and shit. But His energy and His love and what He wants us to have as people and the way He wants us to love each other, that is infectious. Like they said in Step Brothers: Never lose your dinosaur. This is the ultimate example of a person never losing his dinosaur.

Right.

KW: Kim is this girl who fucking turns me on.

Changing subjects, does he still feel that second verse off “New Slaves” is the GOAT?

KW: I argue that it’s the best rap verse of all time. It’s the Coming to America or Anchorman of a verse. You know, it’s got the funny shit. It’s got the antagonization. It’s got patterns. It’s got SOCIAL and political consciousness. It’s got struggle. It’s got bravado. It’s everything that a rap verse is supposed to be.

And what is the criterion that he uses to judge whether his life’s kind of alright?

KW: And I feel that this stuff’s starting to be cool. And that feels good to me. Because I don’t like walking around with people thinking I’m doing uncool shit, because there’s nothing I’m doing that’s uncool. It’s all innovative. You just might not understand it yet. But it’s cool. Family is super cool. Going home to one girl every night is super cool. Just going home and getting on the floor and playing with your child is super cool. Not wearing a red leather jacket, and just looking like a dad and shit, is like super cool. Having someone that I can call Mom again. That shit is super cool.

Super cool it is indeed.