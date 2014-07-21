“Kim Is This Girl Who F***ing Turns Me On,” And Other Glorious Kanye West Quotes From His GQ Profile

I literally white girl cannot with Kanye West this Monday morning.
The reason being GQ just released their profile Q&A with the eccentric rapper. Staff writer Zach Baron caught up with Yeezy at New York’s Mercer Hotel to chat about lots of things that us plebeians want to know, like his gaudy wedding, his relationship with Kim, and whatever the hell he’s doing creatively these days.
He definitely let us know. The metaphors and knowledge darts, on the Kanye West interview awesomeness intensity scale, approach Zane Lowe-levels of realness, so they’re either brilliantly insightful or f*cking absurd. These are the choicest quotes from the profile, which is worth your time to read in full.
But first, new music. When’s that coming to fruition (emphasis added is ours)?
GQ: What about the new record? How far away is that?
KW: I don’t know, man. I hope I can get one of these songs out in the next couple of weeks, just to have something up and running. But I THINK most likely September. I go back and forth. Like, should it be September or should it be October? Should it be November? When Beyoncé was working on her last album, she took a while. I was thinking it could somehow come out in June, like Yeezus, and just kill it for the summer. But then I’m like, I have to work on Adidas and be with my child.
Phew, ok. What can we expect from a first single?
KW: And then I got a new song that’s so good that the album has to be balanced against it. This song is a song that can be in the club like “Don’t Like” or “Niggas in Paris.”
Noted *adds Google Calendar reminder for Sept. 2014 “turn all the way the f*ck up for new Kanye West single”*
Let’s hear about the paparazzi. Has its obsession with him and his wife changed him at all?
GQ: Does that kind of mockery feel like an effort to de-fang you?
KW: But also, there’s no fangs. I don’t have fangs. I’m a porcupine. I’m a blowfish. Like, I’m a—what’s the fish that blows up?
GQ: A blowfish?
KW: Yeah. I’m a blowfish. I’m not a shark, I’m a blowfish. So that perfect example about me hitting my head, it’s like a blowfish.
Right. So that wedding. Like, what was the deal with all of that Page Six coverage we were seeing? Was that, like, actually true?
KW: For the person that wrote that, were they involved with anything last year that was as culturally significant as the Yeezus tour or that album? [….] They’re like: “It’s a gold toilet.” No. The bathrooms—that usually would be a porta-potty—were wrapped in a fabric that was neutral to match the fort. The bar was terrible, and the wedding planner didn’t approve it with me. I was having issues with this wedding planner the entire time on approvals, and I get there and they threw some weird plastic bar there.
…So what’s it like being married to Kim? Still super f*cking cool?
KW: Right now, people look at it and it’s like, “Wow, that’s inspiring.” Meaning that love is infectious. You know, God is infectious—God flowing through us and us being little-baby creators and shit. But His energy and His love and what He wants us to have as people and the way He wants us to love each other, that is infectious. Like they said in Step Brothers: Never lose your dinosaur. This is the ultimate example of a person never losing his dinosaur.
Right.
KW: Kim is this girl who fucking turns me on.
Changing subjects, does he still feel that second verse off “New Slaves” is the GOAT?
KW: I argue that it’s the best rap verse of all time. It’s the Coming to America or Anchorman of a verse. You know, it’s got the funny shit. It’s got the antagonization. It’s got patterns. It’s got SOCIAL and political consciousness. It’s got struggle. It’s got bravado. It’s everything that a rap verse is supposed to be.
And what is the criterion that he uses to judge whether his life’s kind of alright?
KW: And I feel that this stuff’s starting to be cool. And that feels good to me. Because I don’t like walking around with people thinking I’m doing uncool shit, because there’s nothing I’m doing that’s uncool. It’s all innovative. You just might not understand it yet. But it’s cool. Family is super cool. Going home to one girl every night is super cool. Just going home and getting on the floor and playing with your child is super cool. Not wearing a red leather jacket, and just looking like a dad and shit, is like super cool. Having someone that I can call Mom again. That shit is super cool.
Super cool it is indeed.
I read it in its entirety and I was really tryna understand wtf he was talking about for most of it.
That last line got me choked up.
Something tells me his next album is gonna be way more radio friendly than Yeezus. The label needs him to sell records and Yeezus didn’t do that at all. Might as well be Graduation Vol. 2. Still looking forward to it.
“Having someone that I can call Mom again.”
No one told me I was gonna get a lump in my throat from a Kanye West interview in GQ.
He still hyping that “New Slaves” verse. Can’t wait for the new single.
My whole thing is, it’s super interesting that he uses Judd Apatow-produced comedies and ’80s Eddie Murphy flicks as these paradigm-changing works to which his art is related.
Like, they’re really good movies, man, but those comparisons are kind of absurd haha.
Not “It’s the Citizen Kane or Godfather of verses” but “It’s the Coming to America or Anchorman of a verse” lol.
+1. They were funny movies, but come on man
I thought Coming To American was considered one the best Eddie films ever.
@Darius it is
It’s like the “the color purple of verses” I’m gonna refer to random
Movies to describe everything from now on.
In a complex interview he said anchorman was the funniest movie ever. Remember he was in the second one.
This nigga went from “I’m a blowfish—what’s that fish the blows up called again? A blowfish? Yeah I’m a blowfish” … to
“We’re little-baby creators and shit” .. to
“Having someone to call Mom again”
Maybe he really is a genius, because only a true genius can bounce around like that lol
Yeah. I’m a blowfish. I’m not a shark, I’m a blowfish. So that perfect example about me hitting my head, it’s like a blowfish
——————————————————————————————————————————–
[i.imgur.com]
Last line killed every joke I thought up. Shouts to ‘Ye
“I literally white girl cannot with Kanye West this Monday morning.” – greatest opening line ever.
I can’t wait for yeezy season to return.
What’s that fish that blows up? A blowfish.
Kanye West ladies and gentlemen.
“Little baby creators” is one of the best combination of words I’ve seen.
Also, though I did like Anchorman, I’m probably in the minority in thinking it’s not one of the funniest movies of all time. It’s funny but it doesn’t even crack my top ten favorite comedies.
Not even the funniest Will Ferrell movies. Not even close.
+1
Step Brothers is clearly the GOAT as far as Ferrell goes. Anchorman’s a fine film, but it got quoted to death even worse than Superbad or Napoleon Dynamite (okay, maybe not THAT overkilled…)
Lol I love this guy
Ok wait. So is he telling me that being a father is cool now because he is doing it? The mom thing is nice but that whole last segment confuses me. “I don’t like walkikg around with people thinking I’m doing uncool shit”
You need to read the entire quote from the interview. ” I am an arbiter of taste, and people think that I have the ability to make things cool—or if I’m doing it, it should be cool…” He’s not lying tho.
Good looking out. That makes much more sense. I see what he did there
Musical genius, absolutely…but being quotable doesn’t make you deep. I always get the feeling he’s aiming for that.
I was dying at the “Blowfish” line but that whole last “Super cool” quote? Damn ‘Ye. You real for that one.
“It’s the Coming to America or Anchorman of a verse”
—-
Only Kanye could get away with this… Any other artist would have their jesrey burned in effigy for saying this with a straight face.
That said, nothing on Yeezus is as good as the Saul Williams work that Ye and Rubin jacked in order to make Yeezus.
“Never lose your dinosaur”… so we’ve gone from taking business and life lessons from old mythological mafia figures who never gave the average one of us the time of day to gettin wisdom from Judd Apatow… who, save for Craig Robinson, never gives the average one of us the time of day?
This isn’t gonna end well. Not at all.
Didn’t he say Coming to America too? Or is that not counting, since it doesn’t fit the kinda awkward analogy? Just checking for verification LOL
This is sad. He sounds like a crackhead.
yeah i think my buddy tooting the best of coke these days…or some super fly designer pills we aint on yet
Nigga kanye don’t need drugs. Kanye blood is a drug in itself like vampire blood on True Blood lmao that nigga been crazy/brilliant/crazy.
As typical with any Ye interview, people are just going to take what he says and just run with it, instead of trying to understand the fuck he’s saying. The man has come a LONG way and he still fuck up occasionally, but he’s human. I wouldn’t go as far as compare celebrities to blacks in the 60s, but I do understand the point. Kanye was never the most articulate man in the room and I bet you a lot of the shit he says sounds a lot better in his head, but from the interview, having a kid changed him.
It was a good interview. Regardless of what we regular niggas think of Kim K, It’s clear from the interview Kanye believes she helped him grow.
He compared being a celebrity to blacks fighting for civil rights in the 60s…………………
Seriously?
Thing is, that’s enough proof for me (whether I agree with Ye or not) that he is a musical genius, cultural icon, and one of the biggest celebrities of all time, is that his interviews make people feel so passionately about him or something. It says alot imo…
This verbal Picasso
kanye is insane.he thinks hes a god and sacrificed his momma for fame. Enjoy your earthly riches because the afterlife wont be pleasant
Wait? So u think he sacrificed his mom for fame? So then it’s you that thinks he’s a god, not him. Shit he was already famous when she died. Only niggas limit their success by using any person in their life that dies during their career as an illuminati sacrifice.
U know, ppl do die sometimes right? If u got a new job and god forbid your loved one dies can I say u sacrificed them for your new job? Cuz that’s how u sound.
Ya’ll still get pressed about Kanye’s interviews??? Maybe I’m passed that phase