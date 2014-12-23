Kanye West Shows Off Balmain’s New-Age Bill Cosby Sweater

12.23.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West modeled pieces from Balmain’s Spring and Summer collection for their 2015 ad campaign, including a shirt that looks suspiciously like a beaded Bill Cosby sweater.

Kimye, individually and as a unit, are both longtime fans of the French line. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, and her rapper hubby, 37, have worn their fair share of matching and coordinated Balmain ensembles. Kim even wore Balmain this past May to her bachelorette bash in Paris and her wedding reception in Florence.

Some of the outfits are fairly straight-forward, like Kanye’s black blazer and Kim’s black and gold dress. Kim’s halter dress is also very flattering, though the collar-style necklace looks really uncomfortable.

One piece of the collection, however, is confusing to say the least. In the picture with Kim wearing the black halter dress, Kanye is sporting a strange, beaded shirt with a shiny black collar. The pattern of the beading reminds me of something Dr. Cliff Huxtable would wear on The Cosby Show, and the odd collar just makes the ensemble more baffling.

It wouldn’t be the first time Kanye has gone for a highly questionable sweater, but then again, this is Kanye West. Classic blazer or Cosby sweater, Kanye can and will wear whatever he wants.

