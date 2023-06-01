Knives Out? More like buns out for Kate Hudson. (Sorry).

Earlier week, the Almost Famous and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared a photo of herself at the pool. “Suns out, buns (and huns) out #summerready,” she wrote, along with a photo of herself reading a book (Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, soon to be a TV show with Brie Larson) while topless, as one does, and another showcasing her glass peach (sorry again). The photoset has over 460,000 likes, but not everyone liked it.

“Jesus no Kate!” Hudson’s brother, Oliver, commented, according to People. Kate replied, “Summers just begun Oliver … it’s gonna get wild. You should unfollow.”

Kate and Oliver are the children of actress Goldie Hawn and have often spoken about their close relationship that developed during their childhood. Their bond continues to grow closer after the creation of their podcast Sibling Revelry. “Dear @katehudson my only sister, my inspiration, my blood. These past few months recording this podcast with you has transcended every one of my expectations,” expressed Oliver in a 2019 Instagram post. “I knew we’d have fun and laugh and give each other s— but I didnt realize how important this would be for OUR relationship.”

We’ll see how strong their relationship is following a summer of thirst trips.

