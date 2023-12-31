You don’t hear from Kellyanne Conway much these days, which is probably for the best. Before the holidays, the comic-turned-Trump stooge made a surprise return, in which she wildly speculated that Democrats are obsessed with Jan. 6 while driving electric cars to get abortions. (Guilty as charged!) But let’s not forget about her daughter Claudia, who famously does not agree with her mom, to put it lightly.

Guys my two favorite states are Maine and Colorado right now buttttt I’m not sure why 🥺💗🥰💏🥰 — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) December 31, 2023

On Saturday, amidst news that Maine had, like Colorado, at least temporarily removed Donald Trump from the ballot over that whole overturning democracy jawn, Clauda dropped a tweet that seemed to celebrate the move.

“Guys my two favorite states are Maine and Colorado right now buttttt I’m not sure why,” Claudia wrote, accompanied by a plethora of celebratory emojis.

The decision to boot Trump from the ballots on those states, with more sure to follow, has been controversial, and not only amongst Republicans (including, oddly, those challenging him for the nomination). Some have charged that not only will the blockage be overturned, but it could also further inflame his base, who see him as martyrs. On the other hand, there’s the 14th amendment, which prohibits anyone who engaged in insurrection from holding the most powerful office in the land.

But for now, Trump is banned from ballots in two states, who don’t want anything to do with some guy who has straight-up vowed to be a dictator if re-elected, which sounds like it should be disqualifying, too.

(Via Newsweek)