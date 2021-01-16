Kellyanne Conway retired from the Trump administration back in August, and though she’s done things like admit he lost the 2020 election, she’s continued to be one of his cheerleaders. Less than a week before his presidency ends — and just over a week after a violent attempted coup at the nation’s Capitol — the former senior counselor went on Real Time with Bill Maher for a kind of exit interview. Not only did she keep defending her former boss, but she delivered a whopper perhaps even his staunchest supporters would find fishy.

Conway was talking up what she considered Trump’s biggest successes. She said he built “the greatest economy.” (Maher reminded her that that was largely the work of his predecessor, to say nothing about how it collapsed during the pandemic.) She claimed he “rebuilt the military.” (That, too, isn’t true.) Finally, she said, “I mean, you can’t deny that many people are better off.”

Maher was quick to shoot that one down. “Well, they’re not better off now,” he replied. “A lot of them are dead.”

Maher wasn’t the only one appalled by her continued attempts at Trump spin.

I am so not enjoying the comey book tour nor am I enjoying the kellyanne reputation rehabilitation tour where she tells people they’re better off than they were four years ago. Four years ago we could go places and do things. Four years ago 393,000 of us were still alive. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 16, 2021

A note about the Kellyanne Conway rehabilitation tour. If you think it’s OK to accept her back into polite society because she was never a true believer, just, wink-wink, playing a role and doing her job—THAT’S ACTUALLY WORSE!! — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) January 16, 2021

No matter how many TV shows Kellyanne Conway tries to appear on to rehabilitate her heinous image, the damage is done. Her defense of the indefensible, and her advocacy for alternative facts, will NEVER be forgotten or forgiven. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 16, 2021

Some were just annoyed to see her at all.

Kellyanne Conway on Bill Maher pic.twitter.com/L8n3tQAsRW — LaToya Jovena (@LaToyaJovena) January 16, 2021

And some put the blame on Maher, who has a long history of giving a platform to people like Kellyanne Conway.

Q: What's better than owning Kellyanne Conway on your show? A: Never having her on it. https://t.co/yKk0L2oBiY — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 16, 2021

#RealTime It's not even been 10 days and Maher is already normalizing by having Kellyanne Conway on the show. This is how you normalize abnormal behaviour by saying "We have to hear arguments from both sides". There is no arguing with traitors. — Philip (@Philipfry_J) January 16, 2021

Props to @BillMaher for helping @KellyannePolls kick off her "Alternative Facts" rehabilitation tour. She's was paid to gaslight the nation and lie for a man who separated babies from their moms and caged them. She's a liar, we all know it and Maher doesn't care because RATINGS. — Kimberley ANTIFA Leader Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) January 16, 2021

Kellyanne Conway replaces Ann Coulter as Bill Maher’s hilarious racist friend on Real Time. https://t.co/0wFldLuMG2 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 16, 2021

You can watch Maher’s chat with Conway below.

(Via The Daily Beast)