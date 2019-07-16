NBC NEWS

We’re on day three of the president trying to either defend or double/triple/quadruple/etc. down on Sunday’s racist Twitter thread about the so-called “squad,” and it’s still going strong. The day after her husband published a Washington Post op-ed calling her boss “racist,” Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway sparked controversy after asking a Jewish reporter, inquiring about said tweets, about his ethnicity.

The journalist in question was Andrew Feinberg, of BeltwayBreakfast.com, who on Tuesday was attending a press gathering with Conway. Feinberg asked Conway what countries her boss was referring to when he told congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar to go back to homelands. It was a sound one, as three of them hail from America. Few could have expected Conway’s response.

Conway snapped back with a cryptic question: “What’s your ethnicity?” Feinberg demurred, asking her why it was relevant. Conway then offered up that her ancestors are from Ireland and Italy, prompting Feinberg to respond, “My ethnicity is not relevant to the question I’m asking you.” Conway refused to answer his original question, instead talking about how “a lot of us are sick and tired in this country of America coming last.”