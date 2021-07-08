Kaitlin Bennett, the gun rights activist who posed with a rifle in her graduation photo and definitely didn’t poop herself, is back in the news.

The “Kent State gun girl” applied for a press pass to Donald Trump’s exhausting “Save America” rally in Sarasota, Florida, over the weekend in an attempt to own the libs, or whatever. But Bennett was “promptly denied,” she said on the far-right social media platform Gab (it should not be confused with GETTR — that’s another far-right social media platform with a dumb name). “Why do the people around Trump keep trying to alienate their biggest supporters that have risked injury, doxxing, censorship, and harassment to promote his campaign?” she wrote using the Liberty Hangout account.

Bennett continued, “Trump is banned from social media, as are many of his voters. Others are in jail for supporting him. The media won’t cover his rallies. Those that do like RSBN get banned. Along comes Liberty Hangout with a reach of millions and the Trump team bans us from giving a voice to his voiceless supporters. Apparently hoping that the left will one day like Trump is more important than the people that already do.”

A right-wing radio pundit who is familiar with TrumpWorld drama told Salon that they believe the press-credential snub could be related to Bennett’s minor Twitter tiffs with fellow MAGA loyalists, such as Covington Catholic student turned Mitch McConnell campaign staffer Nicholas Sandmann… On Saturday, according to Vice News, two “QAnon influencers” were given press credentials to the Trump rally, which is not likely to soothe Bennett’s fury.

It sounds like someone had an, ahem, sh*tty weekend.

i still see ur tweets shitty pants https://t.co/ErZfnY13Rl — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Lil Nas X’s tweet is from March, but others have now joined him in mocking Bennett.

lmao Team Trump refused to give Kaitlin Bennett (Kent State gun girl) a press badge at an event where they even gave random QAnon “influencers” press passes Kaitlin blew her 15 minutes of fame so badly that even TRUMP won’t associate with her 😂 https://t.co/iIUKOXnzvl — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 5, 2021

they probably only had white chairs https://t.co/jfgYcSdoV5 — According to Page Six, (@thefouchoe) July 4, 2021

Every party has a pooper 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/ijtWu8LGEd — Dara Does Deep State, Esq. (@daralynn13) July 4, 2021

She puts the number 2, in 2nd amendment https://t.co/jaY2vzajLR — Travis (@Smiling_jackass) July 4, 2021

They didn't want to deal with her shit 💩 https://t.co/DJc9nMRrSi pic.twitter.com/zfDyTE9wZa — Ned *UpDog* Carlyle (@NedCarlyle) July 4, 2021

Trump doesn’t have high standards but you at least have to be housebroken. https://t.co/3irWXb1sqT — AcidWorks (@AcidZack47) July 4, 2021

Nobody likes a poop pants https://t.co/9NJ2xl4GFc — 💉💉Katie Porter’s WhiteBoard (@OhOEvie) July 4, 2021

Did she throw a shit fit? https://t.co/6CwuJr2qs8 — Vera is Vaccinated 💜 (@Verajlopez) July 4, 2021

I can’t help but laugh at the fact that the comment ratio is like 100:1 pants-shitting-snark. https://t.co/rshwZ1Okkp — Eryn is NotAFanOfFascists (@EbCummings1) July 4, 2021

(Via Salon)