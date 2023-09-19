It doesn’t sound like peace will be forthcoming between Kevin Costner and Yellowstone creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, but the man who portrayed John Dutton has at least reached compromise elsewhere. TMZ is now reporting that Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner have settled their monetary differences, four months after she filed for divorce from the actor and director.

Exact details on the settlement remain under wraps for now, but TMZ is suggesting that “Christine’s $850,000 fee request is off the table.” So, she won’t receive those massive attorney fees that she wanted, and TMZ also reveals that the prenup has mostly prevailed even though Baumgarner reportedly received more than the document stipulated “for the sake of settlement.” Costner had insisted upon a prenup after his first divorce (valued by People at $80 million), and here’s a hint of what happened this past weekend to spur on settlement:

The judge also made it pretty clear … the prenup would be enforced, and if Christine challenged it she would have to repay Kevin more than $1 million and pay his attorney’s fees for the prenup fight. Apparently, Christine saw the handwriting on the wall and agreed over the weekend to the terms of a 3-page settlement letter.

Previously, PEOPLE had revealed that this divorce battle had grown into an overwhelmingly complicated set of proceedings with “nearly 9,000 pages of forensic accounting documents” in the mix. Baumgartner did walk away with a hefty amount of child support (yet not as much as she asked for) for their three children, although Kevin accused her of using some of that money for plastic surgery. Whew — they both must be relieved to have this battle behind them.

