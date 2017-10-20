KFC’s Twitter Account Hides A Superb Inside Joke

KFC has spent a lot of time rebuilding itself over the last few years. And part of that is willing to be a little goofier than it’s been in the past. That said, their Twitter feed contains an in-joke it left waiting for the internet to stumble over, and now it’s finally been found.
Here, in order, are the people KFC’s social media follows on Twitter:
At first, it’s baffling: A few musicians, the President of the Los Angeles City Council, a few football related folks, and the head of the Tijuana Brass? What do these people have to do with fried chicken? But, if you know your advertising slogans, you’ve already hit on it: It’s 11 Herbs and Spices. Really they should have tweaked the order so that the Herbs came first, but hey, nobody’s perfect. And even their rivals were impressed:
Really, if you can impress Wendy’s social media team, which is absolutely savage towards the haters? You’ve made it.
It’s not clear just how long this gag has been lurking in KFC’s Twitter feed. Their account is actually much older than the accounts of these folks, in some cases; KFC got on Twitter in 2008. So this could have been lingering for years, or they could have just done it. Either way, it’s a warning to the other fast food joints to up their game. Come on, Taco Bell. You know you want to try to top this.
(via Twitter)
