Kids Are Tweeting Photos Of Nasty School Lunches With The Hashtag #ThanksMichelleObama

Ever since the USDA cracked down on school lunches in an effort by First Lady Michelle Obama to reduce childhood obesity, schools have been forced to strictly regulate the amount of fat, calories and sodium that go into our kids lunches. Public school lunches tend to be a little hairy to begin with (I know I personally subsisted on a healthy diet of tater tots with mayonnaise through my teen years; haters to the left because it’s totally socially acceptable if you call it “aioli”), so unfortunately the new regulations have not necessarily improved the condition of school lunches.
This has led to sarcastic teens tweeting out photos of their school lunches with the hashtag #ThanksMichelleObama. I mean, I get it that gross school lunches are the worst, but you can’t blame Michelle Obama for at least trying to make a difference. That said, the meme, which has apparently been going around since late last year but is only recently picking up steam, is admittedly kind of hilarious.
Here’s what “baked beans” looks like:
Okay come on now, some of them are pretty bad but I found one from an account that almost immediately went private that was just yogurt, for christ’s sake. There’s “bad” and then there’s “get the f*ck over yourself and eat the damn yogurt, kid.” Either way, glad I’m not a teenager in today’s world. Give me life, liberty and the pursuit of delicious fried potato nuggets covered in mayo over mystery mush, any day.
i really can’t wait to have a kid just to fight the school system
i really can’t wait to have a kid just to prove that i had sex with a female at least once
or the milkman did
It must be awful to be force-fed all that slop. If only there was some way that you can eat what you want. Sending our kids to gulags every morning are just the way things are in Emperor Obama’s America.
You give kids the option to eat what they want and every lunch would be endless chicken nuggets, fries, chocolate ice cream and deep fried Oreos.
no one is forcing kids to buy school lunch. Pack a lunch with your fucking kid.
I don’t know that this has actually passed anywhere, but some school boards were trying to keep kids from packing lunches because they’re not regulated to the same high standards as the DofE lunches. And Michelle Obama’s nutritionist guru said a lunch like a turkey sandwich, chips, and apple juice were completely unhealthy because of the high calorie count in juice.
I was in high school not more than a decade ago and I got salad bar as often as possible. That was the most popular meal in my school cafe. Not all kids will eat shitty if given the choice, just saying. Of course, I’m old an crotchety now and all kids are little fucking turds.
@sunny-dee I did consulting work for a major urban school district in 2010 and whereas this had not been enacted into law, nearly everyone in the district office thought that it should be so. The flimsy justification was that parents could not be trusted to provide healthy meals for their own children. Digging a little deeper though, the major reason was/is that school districts receive a reimbursement from the USDA for each meal served. School lunches become a major revenue stream for many districts, and giving your kid a PB&J means fewer school administrators can go to a conference in Las Vegas that year.
@nadavegan while that may be true, the first thing has some credence to it. I was subbing at a middle school about two years ago and the kids there were bringing lunches like a monster and some doritos. this wasn’t just one kid or something I saw once, but a frequent, prevalent thing.
A Niorth Carolina food ‘Inspector’ Sends Girl’s Lunch Home After Determining It’s Not Healthy Enough: [www.carolinajournal.com] The child is forced to purchase a school lunch.
@sunny-dee Well, then, her guru is correct. Fruit juice and potato chips ARE unhealthy. Fruit juice is basically sugar water with a handful of vitamins (sorta). Potato chips are high-glycemic starch fried in fat. The combination of the two is pretty bad if you’re someone prone to weight gain. Potato chips and fruit juice every day is a great way to gain weight.
I’m just happy I live in Canada. My kids’ school borders a low-income neighbourhood (very different thing up here than in the US. Trust me.) and the closest thing they have to a cafeteria is the church across the street running a breakfast program every day for the kids of the parents who have to work early in the morning.
Is access to food the issue here? I don’t get why any parent would allow their kid to eat like this. I don’t believe the stereotype of the picky-eating kid because it’s not true. Kids are like cats; They take a long time to develop a taste for anything new and they develop sudden distaste for previously enjoyed food.
10 years of parenting girls speaking here.
@M. Craig You should read the entire article you cite.
“Editor’s note, Feb. 15: The first two paragraphs of this story were updated. Neither DHHS nor school officials would identify the person who inspected the homemade lunches and decided they did not meet USDA guidelines. CJ has made multiple requests to DHHS for clarification. In an email to CJ, department spokeswoman Lori Walston said: “As mentioned in the statement from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) issued last night, this agency is currently working to determine the specifics of this case.””
So some teacher or school cafeteria worker decided to be an asshole. 2.5 years later, there’s no evidence that any DHHS personnel or guidelines were actually to blame. It was some asshole in the school.
These look exactly as awful as the lunches I had when 41 was president.
#ThanksBarbara
Damn kids with their phones.
What, you never saw a bag of human teeth before? What are you, a nun?
Quick, put an end quote after “eat the damn yogurt, kid.” Otherwise everything you ever write henceforth will be part of that quote.
Let’s not pretend that school lunches were delicious before she got involved
Yeah, I’m sure Michelle Obama personally delivered shitty lettuce to your school. School lunches have always been bad (except for the pizza rectangles…shit was cash).
What, is brown bagging it no longer an option for kids anymore?
Seriously, on top of that a lot of those look like Ala cart style lunches, meaning these idiots selected the food and then decided to bitch about it.
I’m sure like a lot of pout rage this is the result of their parents being fucking morons.
If you’re a high school student and don’t have the wherewithal to pack your own lunch in the morning, but you have a smart phone? Shut up youngin’
“I’m sure like a lot of pout rage this is the result of their parents being fucking morons.”
Yes, or, the food is actually as shitty as it looks.
Right? And if they have to pay for the food, surely there isn’t a fast food joint near their school? Or at least a 7-11?
The First Lady has her heart in the right place, but I think she needs to change some of her tactics.
Any in-depth look at the scientific literature will tell you that fat and sodium aren’t really much of a problem, despite what the conventional wisdom says. The state of nutrition science is pretty lousy right now.
Want to give kids a healthy, filling, AND tasty meal? Cut carbs and sugar, and minimize calories. Four days a week, serve grilled meat and veggies. You can even serve pizza on Fridays as a treat.
If you do that, I guarantee you’ll start to see a decline in childhood obesity.
Kids (and Americans in general) also need to be a lot more physically active. I think that might be a bigger problem than the food. If you compare food in Europe it honestly isn’t that much different than America except the portions are smaller. The big difference in lifestyle though is that mass transit and walking are how must people commute in a lot of the major cities and just using your feet on a regular basis burns a ton of calories.
Add whole milk too, cut the bullshit skim milk.
It really doesn’t help that they’ve cut gym and banned certain activities at some schools. Yeah, “Smear the Queer” is homophobic and dangerous, but you can bet your ass we burned a lot of calories playing it. Growing up, even with video games we spent a lot of time outside running around, playing sports, riding bikes, etc. You don’t burn a lot of calories by taking away all the stuff that made recess and gym class fun.
New nutrition guidelines are all well and good, but whether they’re nutritious or not, school lunches will likely continue to look revolting until schools get the money to pay for better ingredients and better cooks.
Don’t give me that “there’s not enough money” crap. The U.S. spends more money than any other nation on education.
I know this will come as a shock to alot of people, but throwing money at a problem doesn’t always fix it.
Sorry, I didn’t mean to give you anything, RC. Thanks for the link, though; that’s valuable information, although it seems like a case where the numbers may not paint the whole picture. The nationwide average is $15k/student, but I’d imagine that number is even higher in many areas of the country, yet far lower in others. Odds are these photos are mostly coming from those latter areas. At any rate, I probably should’ve stuck a “bud” in front of that “get,” and perhaps a “these” in front of “schools.”
I work for a rural school district, and we get something like $1.37 per meal from the federal government for lunches. Full price for a lunch is $2.40, around 60% pay that price. The rest are on free or reduced lunches. I’ve talked to the person that oversees the food service, and it is difficult to meet the nutrition requirements with the food budget. Most kids complain about the portion sizes, not what it looks like.
You could charge more, but he found that when the price goes up too much, kids will either bring their lunch or not eat at all. Some kids (or more likely the parents) qualify for free or reduced meals, but don’t apply for them. When the price rises for the lunch, they simply can’t eat.
Part of the problem is when too many kids bring their lunch, food service loses money and can’t operate. That may be when companies like Aramark swoop in, we still have cafeteria workers employed through the district.
@RomanCandle Let’s not miss a very important part in the very first paragraph:
The United States spends more than other developed nations on its students’ education each year, with parents and private foundations picking up more of the costs
So the study includes monies that parents and non-profits put into the system. Not simply government spending. Thus, when parents have to shell out money for after-school sports, or buy/rent textbooks, that is equivalent to other countries’ spending on teaching.
I’ve always been confused on why they focused on school lunches in their effort to keep kids healthy. Why not just enforce mandatory exercise periods instead? Not only does that seem easier but I’m sure it’s way more effective than forcing kids to eat things they don’t want to.
Exercise only does so much. Like for me I was exercising 4 times a week one hour each time but still eating garbage and shockingly wasn’t losing shit. Changed my diet and magically slimmed down.
The bigger issues is when the kids aren’t at school, also that school tends to only have one feeding period, it should be more like kindergarten with morning and afternoon snacks.
because you can’t standardize test gym class.
RIGHT!?!
Some of those those kids took the picture after they ate some of their food, which is a little bit misleading. Some of those meals look perfectly fine. Iceberg lettuce isn’t very nutritional, but just because it’s slightly brown doesn’t mean it’s bad for you.
Either way, if they don’t like the food, they can make their own lunch or go to a fast food joint near their highschool or something.
High school kids complaining about cafeteria food is infotainment news now? High school kids have ALWAYS complained about cafeteria food because cafeteria food has always sucked (since it started being mass produced and not made fresh by an on-site chef). These kids just have a platform to complain on now days and know a tiny little bit about politics; it still doesn’t mean we adults need to give two shits about what these kids think.
my school did both the mass produced and the “home made” stuff and I always went with the mass produced because the other stuff looked really funky. Until the one day i risked it and got the lasagna, and it turned out to be delicious. afterwards I always made sure to ask what they had made that day.
So the babies are running the daycare now? How could this not end well?
Man i used to get $20 every three days for lunch. I’d spend most of it on weed and go every day to Taco Bell for 50 cent burritos.
You’re in high school. Make a lunch. How hard is it? I was a latch-key kid since 3rd grade. Just make a peanut butter and jelly already.
I don’t think there’s any way to photograph frijoles that doesn’t look kind of disgusting.
If you eat a school lunch, your parents do not love you.
The history/sociology/political science buff in me sees nothing but a sad attempt at indoctrinating children with political propaganda.
This simply isn’t witty enough to have been created organically by schoolkids. It’s got ideology stink all over it.
I pack my kids’ lunches because they don’t like school food. I can’t blame them. Besides, I can pack better stuff for less than the $.20 a cafeteria lunch costs. But then I found they were on free lunches, even though I hadn’t even applied. Why? The school profits on subsidized lunches, and its a statistic that gets them funded for other things, too. If schools used ALL the funds that were available to them for lunches, the food would be much better.
At the same time, I know it’s impossible to please teenagers. I have one who’s a health food nut, and another who’s a junk food junkie.
Jeez, I meant $2.50 for a lunch. Twenty cents doesn’t go far.
There are developing countries with better school lunches than America. I shudder to think of how many rectangular pizzas and microwaved cheeseburgers and cheesesteaks I ate in high school.
Hey Stacey, I’m with you on the tater tots with mayo. In high school you could buy a large paper cup filled to the brim with fries for $1.00 and everyone always ate them with ketchup and mayo. As for all the complaining going on, it’s not something new, school lunches were never really eating at the Ritz type meals. For kids who do go hungry on a daily basis, sometimes a school lunch was the most they got. Put the phones away and just eat. Or don’t eat, but don’t bitch about it. Did anybody else’s parents around here tell them, “Fine, starve for all I care”, if you bitched about what they made for dinner? lol
This author puts mayo on their tatie tots and I’m guessing on French fries as well. Gonna quote Daniel Tosh here and say she’s probably “a sick freak who deserves to be beaten.”
I have seen school lunch for kids at first hand and they sucks it looks like someone puked on a tray and it’s not even enough after that they are still hungry I pack my kids school lunch now it’s health and taste way better and it fills them up
Ohhh gosh those poor kids…. It must be so hard getting meals provided to you that are semi healthy. At least you didn’t that super greasy pizza or have Ronald Regan tell us that ketchup is a vegetable…..
Please go on telling me how rough you have it.
Have some more sloppy Joes! I made ’em extra sloppy for ya! I knows hows yous kids likes ’em sloppy!
Also, how about packing your own lunch from home? Don’t these brats have parents?
The worst was pizza with corn.
#THANKSOBAMA… for the phones, of course.