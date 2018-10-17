People Are Expressing Sympathy For Kids Who Are Growing Up In The Netflix Era

10.17.18 1 hour ago

Warner Bros.

For those of us born before, say, the year 2000, it’s hard to imagine what it’s like growing up with streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and so on and so forth. Binge-watching has only become a “thing” in the past five years or so, and before that viewers had to wait for the DVD of a series to come out to marathon watch. Even worse, before the age of DVDs, you had to just make damn sure you were home to watch your favorite show, or else be lucky enough to catch it during summer reruns.

Kids today will never know that once extremely real struggle. But at the same time, there was once — dare we even say — a certain thrill about catching a show as it aired? Back then, TV watching used to be a high stakes affair, as it was pointed out on Twitter recently.

“I feel sorry for Netflix era kids,” tweeted social media professional Felicity Vallence, earlier this week. “They will never know the high stakes adrenaline of running to the bathroom/fridge/bedroom in a single ad break, with the beckoning call of a sibling screaming ‘It’s ONNNNNN’ to send you hurdling over furniture to get back in time.”

In any case, Vallence’s tweet seems to have struck a chord, because in addition to being retweeted over a quarter million times, many others are echoing her sentiments:

