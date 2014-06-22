Kim And Kanye Recreated Coachella For Their Daughter’s First Birthday

06.22.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Put down your $5 Little Caesars pizza because it’s time to see what the rich are doing with their kids! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have thrown a helluva over-the-top first birthday party for their daughter, North West. Via Instagram:

Yikes, and all I did for my birthday was buy a six-pack and watch The Matrix Reloaded. I feel so inadequate.

(Gawker Via Instagram)

