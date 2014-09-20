Kim Kardashian And Vanessa Hudgens Are The Latest Victims Of That Celeb Hacking Ring

#Hope Solo #Kim Kardashian
Senior Editor
09.20.14 26 Comments
Kim Kardashian nude

Getty Image

Early this morning, nude photos of Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, and U.S. soccer goalie Hope Solo leaked on the website, 4Chan. The gross invasion of privacy appear to be part of an ongoing celeb photo leak that’s targeted some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and Kaley Cuoco, among others.

The pictures were quickly removed as part of 4Chan’s new policy on copyright infringement.

It appears Aubrey Plaza, Hayden Panettiere, Leelee Sobieski and Lake Bell were also targeted at some point in the last few hours. The FBI has been involved from the very beginning but have yet to apprehend the hacker(s) responsible. This latest leak suggests they are nowhere near catching them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hope Solo#Kim Kardashian
TAGSHOPE SOLOKIM KARDASHIANnude photos leakedVanessa Hudgens

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP