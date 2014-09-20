Kim Kardashian And Vanessa Hudgens Are The Latest Victims Of That Celeb Hacking Ring

Early this morning, nude photos of Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, and U.S. soccer goalie Hope Solo leaked on the website, 4Chan. The gross invasion of privacy appear to be part of an ongoing celeb photo leak that’s targeted some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and Kaley Cuoco, among others.
The pictures were quickly removed as part of 4Chan’s new policy on copyright infringement.
It appears Aubrey Plaza, Hayden Panettiere, Leelee Sobieski and Lake Bell were also targeted at some point in the last few hours. The FBI has been involved from the very beginning but have yet to apprehend the hacker(s) responsible. This latest leak suggests they are nowhere near catching them.
KIm Kardashian already has a tape, nothing to see here.
No shit. “Oooh, some nip slip photos” doesn’t really compare to her previous, er, “work.” And for the record, I hope her and her hellspawn family die in a fire.
Kim Kardashian nude photos leaked?
She had sex on camera with Ray J. She sucked Ray J’s dick on camera. She was in the best shape of her life then. This must be the worst nude leaks ever.
Vanessa Hudgens nude photos are becoming an American tradition.
Tradition is important.
MY DICK IS RAW
Pics or it never happened.
I have always wondered what Sophie Dee looks like naked.
You left out the new Hope Solo spread eagle shots. Big meaty athlete snatch.
If a sex tape is what made her famous, maybe a leaked photo is what it will take for her to go away.
We can only hope
nothing to see here folks. a LQ ass selfie and and LQ a tit selfie of kim and for vanessa, i for one am disappointed that the bush is gone.
accidentally twice kim..ermmm not!!!
Are the images real? What motivated the purported leak? And will the celebs involved validate if the new images are indeed legitimate or not?
[scallywagandvagabond.com]
Gabrielle Union now as well, which people seem to be excited about.
VERY interested in this.
i might be tripping but most of the leaked photos are not appealing to my sexual desires in the slightest. Yucko. i think its the lighting.
Jennifer Lawrence latest nude leaked videos & other celebrities leaked videos and
pictures
[bit.do]
Isn’t it time people like this – nay, everybody, in fact – learned that taken nude photos is not smart?
If there were no photos, there would be no such issue. Stop the problem at the source. Much easier than after the horse has bolted!!
yeah, and you never know when there might be a hidden camera in your hotel room. so just stop being naked at all. don’t have sex. and certainly don’t go to the bathroo.
And if you took naked photos of yourself 5 or 10 years ago, you might as well just kill yourself, they will be discovered and disseminated.
Kim probably fired her publicist for not getting her into the first round of leaks.
Kim K naked? Even when she has clothes on she is almost naked, makes my eyes burn.
The Fappening 2: Electric boogaloo
Now THATS some Ozone swag
I just found all Kim’s leaked videos and pictures on this site. Check it out, everything is there:
bit .ly/ GetTheFappening2 (copy link without spaces)