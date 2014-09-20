Kim Kardashian And Vanessa Hudgens Are The Latest Victims Of That Celeb Hacking Ring

Getty Image

Early this morning, nude photos of Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, and U.S. soccer goalie Hope Solo leaked on the website, 4Chan. The gross invasion of privacy appear to be part of an ongoing celeb photo leak that’s targeted some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and Kaley Cuoco, among others.

The pictures were quickly removed as part of 4Chan’s new policy on copyright infringement.

It appears Aubrey Plaza, Hayden Panettiere, Leelee Sobieski and Lake Bell were also targeted at some point in the last few hours. The FBI has been involved from the very beginning but have yet to apprehend the hacker(s) responsible. This latest leak suggests they are nowhere near catching them.