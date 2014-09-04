Kim Kardashian Got Naked To Celebrate Being Named The ‘Woman Of The Year’

#Kim Kardashian #Kanye West
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.04.14 20 Comments

Kim Kardashian, who the world has never seen without a shirt on before, made her nudity debut in next month’s British GQ, the same publication that named her the Woman of the Year, because what have you done for us lately, literally any other woman in the world?

She accepted the award at the same ceremony with Drunk Cumberbatch, although under a new name.

“It’s Kim Kardashian West. I want to thank GQ for making me Woman of the Year, and my husband for making me feel like woman of the year every day.”

To coincidence with the pomp and circumstance, the former-Jay Pharoah fan did a photoshoot for the lad mag. Complex, which has all the photos, called it “maybe the sexiest we’ve ever seen.”

How soon we forget.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West
TAGSGQKanye WestKIM KARDASHIANNudity

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP