Kim Kardashian Got Naked To Celebrate Being Named The ‘Woman Of The Year’

Kim Kardashian, who the world has never seen without a shirt on before, made her nudity debut in next month’s British GQ, the same publication that named her the Woman of the Year, because what have you done for us lately, literally any other woman in the world?

She accepted the award at the same ceremony with Drunk Cumberbatch, although under a new name.

“It’s Kim Kardashian West. I want to thank GQ for making me Woman of the Year, and my husband for making me feel like woman of the year every day.”

To coincidence with the pomp and circumstance, the former-Jay Pharoah fan did a photoshoot for the lad mag. Complex, which has all the photos, called it “maybe the sexiest we’ve ever seen.”

How soon we forget.