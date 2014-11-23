Kim Kardashian’s Butt Is Now Helping Kids Prepare For The SAT

Where was Catalyst Prep when I was in high school? The SAT Prep company has taken Kim Kardashian’s butt and made…lemonade? They have turned Kim’s internet breaking booty into a series of quirky multiple-choice geometry questions. From Mashable:

“As patriotic, pop-culturally-minded Americans, we couldn’t help but see Kim Kardashian’s recent photos as an opportunity to teach SAT math,” Catalyst tweeted Thursday.

Here’s some samples from the Catalyst Twitter feed. I would ask if you could figure out the answers, but I’m sure you’ll be too wondering why these exist in the first place.

With American high school students constantly hitting low marks in math and science, maybe it’s time high schools across the country add some booty into their curriculum. It couldn’t hurt, could it?

Wait, yes. That would probably hurt. THANKS, OBAMA!

(Source: Mashable)