Former Cheers star and fettuccine aficionado Kirstie Alley is currently appearing on Celebrity Big Brother over in the UK, along with a dozen or so mostly British actors and celebrities. One of Alley’s roomies is media personality Rodrigo Alves, who at 35-years-old is better known as the “Human Ken Doll” for the over one hundred cosmetic surgeries he’s had over the course of his life in an attempt to perfect his appearance.

It’s hard to attempt to wrap your head around why someone would opt to change their appearance so radically, but this week Alves turned his attention to a subject of conversation even more puzzling: Alley’s affiliation with the Church of Scientology. To his credit, Alves approached the subject respectfully, genuinely asking her what the religion entails, but Alley was having none of it.

“The best way for someone to find out what it is is to read a book about it, there’s like many many Scientology books,” Alley answered, despite the fact that they’re currently locked in a house together without access to books. “Or there’s a TV channel now called Scientology.tv.”

But when Alves pressed, Alley — who donated $5 million to the Church of Scientology in 2007 — refused to say more.

“It would be like this, if I really wanted to know what a Christian was, what they really believed, I would read the Bible,” she explained. “I was raised Christian, so I’d read the Bible. If I really wanted to know what a Muslim was, I’d read the Quran.”

“But can you tell me about it?” Alves continued, but was met with only a resounding “no” from Alley.

It may not help him now, but thankfully there just so happens to be a convenient explainer easily accessible for Alves or anyone else who doesn’t feel like reading an entire book on the subject.