Knicks Defeat Lakers, 116-107

#Kobe Bryant #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
12.14.12 5 years ago 29 Comments

Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers was a snapshot of teams going in opposite directions. The Knicks’ torrid shooting proved to be too much for a frustrated Lakers squad, as New York won 116-107 in front of a crazed Madison Square Garden crowd. Kobe Bryant led all scorers with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, while Carmelo Anthony finished with 30 before leaving in third quarter with an ankle sprain.

Anthony’s first quarter can only be described as sublime, an incredible blend of accurate shooting and athletic cuts to the basket. We’ve never seen Melo ball at this level before. If you can think of a better pure shooter at the forward position, by all means, name him. And the team assembled around him continues to battle through the elements, despite lacking a true second banana.

The litmus test for New York is an internal one: when Amar’e Stoudemire finally returns, what role will he play? An optimist would say that Stoudemire could fill that “second star” role perfectly with Mike Woodson coaching him back up. But the Knicks have thrived by starting Carmelo at the four, playing off of his ability to create mismatches against opposing power forwards. This is an integral part of their resurgent offense, so it isn’t hard to imagine Amar’e coming off of the bench.

As far as the Lakers go, Thursday night was more of the same. Stellar individual performances, but little to suggest that, as a team, they’re anywhere close to getting things together. But when you have Chris Duhon logging substantial minutes, you are probably hurting. Duhon seems like a nice enough guy, but starting that many games alongside Eddy Curry is never good for one’s reputation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSMIKE DANTONINEW YORK KNICKSSPORTSSPORTS VIDEOS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP