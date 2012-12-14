Knicks Defeat Lakers, 116-107

Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers was a snapshot of teams going in opposite directions. The Knicks’ torrid shooting proved to be too much for a frustrated Lakers squad, as New York won 116-107 in front of a crazed Madison Square Garden crowd. Kobe Bryant led all scorers with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, while Carmelo Anthony finished with 30 before leaving in third quarter with an ankle sprain.
Anthony’s first quarter can only be described as sublime, an incredible blend of accurate shooting and athletic cuts to the basket. We’ve never seen Melo ball at this level before. If you can think of a better pure shooter at the forward position, by all means, name him. And the team assembled around him continues to battle through the elements, despite lacking a true second banana.
The litmus test for New York is an internal one: when Amar’e Stoudemire finally returns, what role will he play? An optimist would say that Stoudemire could fill that “second star” role perfectly with Mike Woodson coaching him back up. But the Knicks have thrived by starting Carmelo at the four, playing off of his ability to create mismatches against opposing power forwards. This is an integral part of their resurgent offense, so it isn’t hard to imagine Amar’e coming off of the bench.
As far as the Lakers go, Thursday night was more of the same. Stellar individual performances, but little to suggest that, as a team, they’re anywhere close to getting things together. But when you have Chris Duhon logging substantial minutes, you are probably hurting. Duhon seems like a nice enough guy, but starting that many games alongside Eddy Curry is never good for one’s reputation.
LA Lakers fans:
lol
Sorry… but that gif lol
I want to know who at TNT thought it was a good idea to let Charles Barkley be a commentator?
shut yo bitch ass, Charles the GOAT
On inside the nba he is. As a color commentator, no.
he does a few games a year…the prob is chuck isnt very quick with the tongue (no homo) so his mind moves faster then his mouth sometimes, this nigga be arguing with himself on live tv…
“lemme tell you something…there are only a few, wait a second now…..lemme say this….”
its like his thoughts are interrupting his speech at times.
….
If you can think of a better pure shooter at the forward position, by all means, name him.
——————————–
Trey5
Durant plays the 3 though
Pretty sure Melo natural position is the 3 tho.
Uh, the three is still a forward and they’re both 3’s. Heck Durant plays 4 during OKC’s small ball lineups. Anyway Durant’s a better shooter but Carmelo closed the gap between their ranges: especially from three. Anthony’s post game has always been miles ahead of KD’s. Kevin’s lack of a high-low post game has always been a nagging issue for me.
@Stephen: Fail. 3 is a Small Forward. Therefore still a forward.
Dirk is giving all of y’all the “word bro?” face……..
@ Willie P – Yeah, from his wheelchair maybe…
The gap is closing between Mell and Durant. And, the way that they’re both playing this season, I don’t know who I’d rather currently have on my team.
I would love to see Durant start at the 4. Get Perkins out of there, maybe start Lamb at the 3. That team would be a nightmare in transition.
Stool not worried. Yaw saw how thin they were. fuckin Devin ebanks guarding Carmelo and sit. I atoll think they could be even by the end of the month. They got to start winning tonight though.
*i still
no need to worry bout the regular season, no matter how bad u play the majority of the east is terrible so free wins…what u should be worried bout is making it out of the first round of playoffs but that’s far off
well someone still believes in Santa…
Christmas Day is gonna be crazy.
I’ve literally come up with a half dozen scenarios that the Lakers could probably pull off with the current roster that have a chance to make them better. None involve “when Steve Nash comes back” or “bring back Phil Jackson”.
It’s like, as an organization, they are so wrapped up in “stars” and names, they literally don’t know what to do with any of the pieces they have that aren’t stars.
The funniest part is watching Laker Nation implode over one bad season. Welcome to my last two decades, people. Relax.
Exactly. Folks have short-term memories (like before they brought in Shaq). It is L.A.
Lakers took a gamble on Mike over Phil and its not working out BUT i’m confident we’ll get it together by April, I guarantee it.
Growing up a fan of both the Bulls & Lakers this Lakers squad so far this season has been just as stressful if not more stressful than being a fan of the early 2000s Bulls teams! Thing is they can’t really be this bad though, I mean I know Steve Nash isn’t going to improve everything but they have to be somewhat better with him! I still think they should make the playoffs, but if not for Kobe honestly a lot of their game’s haven’t been as exciting to watch & they would be lucky to even scratch the playoffs if he wasn’t on the team! They have a lot to improve on if they want to be true title contenders again though! Which a lot has to do with their turnovers & lack of D especially in transition! Let’s be real to about the Knicks they ain’t getting past the 2nd round either!
Love how people want to pin this on D’Antoni. When he had Felton, Amar’e, W. Chandler, etc. The Knicks were a good team. People LOVE to forget at the start of the season last year he old ass Bibby and broken down Baron as his point guard before Linsanity. Give D’Antoni Felton and Kidd (thanks for showing up in shape this year asshole, still love you) The Knicks would be just as good. Hell they are playing like Mavericks.
Once the Lakers get Nash ( and Steve Blake to back him up) back and Pau to stop being a bitch this team will be a lot better. Are they title contenders? No.
Ill keep saying it: it’s on D’Antonni. Don’t care if Nash and Pau are hurting. You don’t start Kobe and Dwight and look this bad without some terrible coaching.
My heart really is aching from all this Lakers Fuckery. Its now an embarassment to be a fan. “You’re a Lakers fan? Hahaha they fucking suck!!” :'(
Man you’re telling me. Gotta gaze at the glory everyday just to cope.
All Mike’s fault. I mean obviously not entirely but ill be damned if this isn’t coaching. Fat Raymond Felton looked fast as fuck last night, I can’t explain how painful it was to watch.