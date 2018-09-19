Getty Image

Few people can fully understand what it’s like to be Kylie Jenner, the youngest and now wealthiest of the Kardashian-Jenner faction. At just the tender age of 10 when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007, the now 21-year-old has had nearly every aspect of her life meticulously and strategically planned out over the past decade, set on the course for super stardom by her “momager” Kris Jenner.

And yet, despite having been born with a silver spoon in her mouth, Kylie had never tried cereal with milk in it before until just recently. “Last night I had cereal with milk for the first time,” she tweeted on Tuesday evening. “Life changing.”

“I always liked cereal dry, I never bothered to put milk,” she added.

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

Like, how is that even possible, though? Even as a young girl, her mother never even presented that as an option? (Oh … right.) But how would she even know that she preferred dry cereal if she never had it with milk?

In other words, people had questions — some of which the young mogul was kind enough to answer.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch. amazing https://t.co/9szGNV67ht — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018