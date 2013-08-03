Kyrie Irving & Nate Robinson Nearly Crack 100 Points Combined In Summer League Game

#Kyrie Irving
08.03.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

kyrie-irving-nate-robinson

Kyrie Irving and Nate Robinson squared off in a recent summer league contest that featured the accustomed minimal display of defense, but surplus-drunk share of offensive highlights.

Lil’ Nate went for 44 while reminding all in attendance there’s still a reason why he is a three-time Slam Dunk Champion. Of course, and we wouldn’t have it any other way, his aerial attack played the perfect compliment to a healthy dose of Nate Rob-esque bombs from behind the three-point line. Meanwhile, Kyrie edged Kryptonate by three points with 47 and walking away with the win in overtime.

From all reports regarding this game, no mayors, senators, parliamentarians or any political figures were harmed in the making of this shootout between the two fan-favorite guards.

Oh, and dear basketball gawds, please spare us as much from the injury bug next season as possible, in particular Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry. Fans of the game need them healthy for an entire season.

Swiped: Dime

#Kyrie Irving
TAGSBasketball HighlightsKYRIE IRVINGNATE ROBINSONSPORTSSPORTS VIDEOS

