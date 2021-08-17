Getty Image
A CEO Is Getting Roasted For Posing Next To His Private Jet While Complaining That Landlords Like Him Are ‘Suffering’

When Engineered Tax Services CEO Julio Gonzalez set out to write an op-ed for Business Insider on how landlords are “suffering” under Biden’s eviction moratorium, he probably should’ve sent a long a different photo. Specifically one that doesn’t include him posing in front of his own private jet. The egregiously tone-deaf photo, which is credited to Gonzalez, did not go over well on Twitter where people couldn’t resist dunking on the audacity of the obviously wealthy CEO asking for sympathy for landlords.

Twitter users also latched onto Gonzalez’s own admission that out of his 24 properties, only four of his tenants are using the moratorium to help with rent. Via Business Insider:

Twenty of my properties are residential, and I currently have four tenants taking advantage of the federally mandated eviction moratorium. The moratoriums have led to a significant and negative impact in profitability — for me, it’s been a 15% loss in profit. Residents not paying rent essentially leads to free living, while landlords still have to pay for taxes, utilities, and more.

Even further into the piece, Gonzalez openly confirms that “we’ve been fortunate to be in a position where we can sustain no income,” but he argues that other landlords might not be. Granted, that could be a compelling argument, but not coming from the millionaire CEO of a tax company who’s smiling in front of his own personal airplane.

