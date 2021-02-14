First Tucker Carlson spread lies on Fox News about George Floyd’s death, now this: According to The Los Angeles Times, the LAPD has opened an internal investigation into an offensive joke that was found being “passed around” amongst the department. The joke? A Valentine’s Day-styled image with a picture of Floyd with the words “You take my breath away.”

A personnel complaint has been initiated and we are pursuing each allegation including interviewing the department member who brought it to our attention. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021

If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present. The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021

The LAPD’s Twitter account made the news public, revealing that they’re still looking into where the image originated, though it’s been alleged that it “was authored by a department employee.” They added, “The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

The joke referenced “I can’t breathe,” which Floyd uttered more than 20 times during the more than nine minutes he spent pinned to the ground, under the knee of then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Contrary to the fake news spread by Tucker Carlson, Floyd’s death was ruled a homicide in two separate autopsies.

Floyd’s murder led to months of protests across the nation and the globe. Los Angeles was among the many places that saw considerable protests, and LAPD Chief Michel Moore came under fire when he bizarrely put partial blame for Floyd’s death on “looters.” He later apologized, formally placing the blame on the officers involved in the killing.

