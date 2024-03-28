Larry David is used to dealing with (and even playing) boorish New Yorkers. But Donald Trump is too much even for him.

CNN has released a preview of the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator’s upcoming appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, where host Chris Wallace asked him, “So how much has the whole 2020 election and everything that has flowed from it pissed you off?” David did not hold back (has he ever?).

“I mean, you can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of an election,” he said. “I mean, it’s so crazy. I mean, it’s so crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost! He knows he lost! And look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn‘t lose. He’s such a sick man. He is so sick.”

David, who never mentioned Trump by name but he didn’t have to for everyone to know who he’s talking about, added, “Anyway, no, it hasn’t impacted me at all.” You can watch the clip below.

David’s full interview on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? interview debuts Friday on Max.