If you’ve watched Lars von Trier’s movies, you’ll know he isn’t exactly a romantic-seeming dude. Melancholia (starring Kirsten Dunst, Alexander Skarsgård, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Kiefer Sutherland) might be the least controversial of his most recent works and probably the one that’s least traumatizing to watch if you haven’t dabbled in his body of work. Von Trier, however, is looking for a new body of sorts. He is seeking, via Instagram, a new “girlfriend/muse” to inspire his final installments in the cinematic realm. He supposes that there are “a few decent films left in me,” if he can find the motivation.

You can thank (?) IndieWire for the find, and anyone who has watched Antichrist may have already closed the browser window, but hear him out at least. Via an Instagram video, Von Trier lists what he apparently views as the potential dealbreakers for anyone interested, and yes, he admits that this is basically a personal ad:

“All this is as suggested meant as an old-school contact ad, where I, without knowing the least about social media, am looking for a female girlfriend slash muse. And despite of all the whining, I still insist that on a good day, in the right company, I can be quite a charming partner. All enquiries regarding this ad must be sent to [omitted].”

So, there you have it. I remember seeing a few actors do this back in the MySpace days, and come to think of it, at least one of them got married, although god only knows how things actually turned out. You can watch von Trier’s video below, and if he turns up at the Cannes Film Festival with a special lady in a few years, then you know what happened.

