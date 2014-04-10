‘The Last Of Us Remastered’ Is Coming To PS4 This Summer

For some time now rumors have been flying that The Last of Us would be coming to the PS4, because, well, it just made sense. The Last of Us already looked more-or-less like a next-gen game, and it’s not like Sony has anything else coming out for the Playstation 4, so why not double-dip?

Well, yesterday somebody at Sony jumped the gun and a page for The Last of Us Remastered popped up on the Sony store. It was quickly taken down, but the cat was out of the bag, and shortly thereafter Sony and Naughty Dog officially announced the game.

The Last of Us Remastered will be coming to the Playstation 4 summer of 2014. The game will include all of the original game’s DLC and feature sharpened up graphics that run at 1080p and 60 fps. Here’s some box art…

Update – Here’s a very brief glimpse of what the game is going to look like on the PS4…

So, anyone planning to double dip? Any former Xbox 360 owners thinking this might be the game to get them to jump to the PS4 ship?

via CVG & Playstation Blog