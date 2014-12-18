The Latest Weapon Employed By ISIS In Syria Is A Texas Plumber’s Old Truck

From pancake recipes to pit bull molestation, the lengths ISIS and its associates will go to win their war for Islam knows no bounds. (Or hounds, for that matter). On Monday, the Ansar al-Deen Front, “an Islamic extremist brigade seemingly comprised largely of Chechen fighters” according to CBS News, tweeted several photos and videos of fighting in Syria. One of these included a shot of a truck formerly owned by Mark-1 Plumbing, a Texas company.
Speaking to CBS News Tuesday morning, a representative of the plumbing company in Texas City said the vehicle was sold to the AutoNation dealership in Houston in Oct. 2013, and that’s the last they knew of it.
The company has been besieged by phone calls — including threats — since the photo appeared online, clearly showing the company’s name and phone number.
Mark Oberholtzer, the man behind Mark-1 Plumbing, talked to the Galveston Daily News about the number, which the dealers allegedly forgot to remove.
“They were supposed to have done it and it looks like they didn’t do it,” Oberholtzer said. “How it ended up in Syria, I’ll never know.”
He began receiving calls about the truck and the picture on Monday afternoon, Oberholtzer said. By Tuesday he said his business had received a thousand calls and faxes about the image.
“A few of the people are really ugly,” he said.
Most news outlets reporting on the terrorist truck have dutifully blurred the number and refrained from linking to the original Twitter post. A few, however, have brazenly thrown caution (and Oberholtzer’s well-being) to the wind, publishing the original photo with number and all.
Meanwhile, I wonder what the photo of a large Ford 250 truck formerly owned by a Texan will do for the state legislature’s current consideration of open carry laws for handguns. I’m sure a lot of banana-suit wearing advocates just peed themselves with delight at the thought of a massive anti-aircraft gun attached to their trucks.
Source: CBS News and Galveston Daily News
Ironically a Mark-82 will likely be used on the Mark-1.
Probably still has its McCain Palin 2008 bumper sticker on it for extra lolz
I was wondering what Joe the Plumber was up to these days.
Could they trace back how the truck ended up there?
They definitely could. VIN numbers.
Apparently there is a huge market for large trucks and SUVs in the middle east not just for terrorist purposes. People buy these cars at auto auctions and estates sales then ship them oversees where they can get 5-10 times market value. Most of the time people are suppose to take the old stickers off but apparently not this time. Unless this plumbing business is a terrorist front.
ISIS member are well known for filling out all of the proper paperwork when buying or selling cars!
A large dealership buying a used work truck likely just dumped it at an auction rather than attempt to re-sell it. Also why the decals are still on it. Most auctions along those lines are dealer-only ones, not generally open to the public, so they’d have record of who picked it up from there. Problem at that point is that there are plenty of dealers (think a lot of your buy here pay here lots) that don’t give two shits for record keeping, especially if someone walks in with enough cash. Put it on a boat after that and the only way you find it is on an ISIS highlight reel.
There are also TONS of up-armorers in Texas. They work with security companies and governments across the globe including the middle east. They purchase trucks, add bulletproof glass, armor plate, or weapons mounts and ship them to the middle east. From their, they are captures, sold, stolen, etc. It’s all perfectly legal.
I remember a similar issue with Libyan security forces driving around in up-armored Ford trucks they bought from – you guessed it – Texas.
probably should have removed the anti-aircraft gun before he sold it. Man you can have anything with the proper permit in Texas!
Okay, but can anyone confirm whether the truck had a huge fuck-off machine cannon mounted to it before Mark-1 Plumbing sold it? Because, you know, Texas.
Gotta get through those tough clogs somehow.
It is standard equipment on all Texas Edition Ford Super Duties.
I had one mounted on my Lincoln, right between the steer horns. Houston traffic is bad enough when you can shoot your way clear.
Death to America! Except for your truck manufacturers, this Ford rides like a dream about 72 virgins!