The Latest Weapon Employed By ISIS In Syria Is A Texas Plumber’s Old Truck

On Monday, the Ansar al-Deen Front, "an Islamic extremist brigade seemingly comprised largely of Chechen fighters" according to CBS News, tweeted several photos and videos of fighting in Syria. One of these included a shot of a truck formerly owned by Mark-1 Plumbing, a Texas company.

Speaking to CBS News Tuesday morning, a representative of the plumbing company in Texas City said the vehicle was sold to the AutoNation dealership in Houston in Oct. 2013, and that’s the last they knew of it. The company has been besieged by phone calls — including threats — since the photo appeared online, clearly showing the company’s name and phone number.

Mark Oberholtzer, the man behind Mark-1 Plumbing, talked to the Galveston Daily News about the number, which the dealers allegedly forgot to remove.

“They were supposed to have done it and it looks like they didn’t do it,” Oberholtzer said. “How it ended up in Syria, I’ll never know.” He began receiving calls about the truck and the picture on Monday afternoon, Oberholtzer said. By Tuesday he said his business had received a thousand calls and faxes about the image. “A few of the people are really ugly,” he said.

Most news outlets reporting on the terrorist truck have dutifully blurred the number and refrained from linking to the original Twitter post. A few, however, have brazenly thrown caution (and Oberholtzer’s well-being) to the wind, publishing the original photo with number and all.

Meanwhile, I wonder what the photo of a large Ford 250 truck formerly owned by a Texan will do for the state legislature's current consideration of open carry laws for handguns.

