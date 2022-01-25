Depending on one’s perspective, an SNL imitation could be seen as flattery, even if the context ain’t so great. After all, there’s nothing quite like rising to the forefront of pop-cultural consciousness when one is a provocateur, like so many right-wingers fancy themselves to be. Yet recently, rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert revealed her triggered state over Chloe Fineman’s impression of her. And Fox News host Laura Ingraham might be reacting with an all-smiles approach, but it sure seems like Kate McKinnon’s impression of Ingraham has the subject lashing out in a passive-aggressive way.

The Ingraham Angle host, who is not known for her comedic timing and recently cheered about a Covid diagnosis, pasted a smile onto her face as she bobbed her whole upper body around while doing an impression of McKinnon’s impression.

“The recent I like Kate McKinnon, I have so much respect for her as a talent. She’s so even-handed [in] political commentary, but seriously, think about all the low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi… I mean, I think this is kinda comedy gold, don’t you?”

Here’s how this all went down, visually speaking. It wasn’t wonderful.

Ingraham does an impression of Kate McKinnon doing an impression of her pic.twitter.com/MRomgXVulU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2022

Yeah, Ingraham is not thrilled, and it will surely be interesting if McKinnon or any other SNL cast member responds, but it would be even more telling if they ignore her and continue business as usual. Or if McKinnon simply popped onscreen to do an impression of Ingraham’s impression of the initial impression. This could all get circular and pretty confusing and maybe not in the best way:

So what if McKinnon does an impression of Ingraham doing an impression of McKinnon doing Ingraham. Will Ingraham do McKinnon doing Ingraham doing McKinnon doing Ingraham? How deep a hole is Ingraham willing to dig? — Charles Herold, Vaccinated Version (@cherold) January 25, 2022

Otherwise, people piled onto Ingraham for her awkward response:

snl seems to have finished laura ingraham pic.twitter.com/bDoHAqWQD5 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 25, 2022

Laura Ingraham is spitting jealous of Kate McKinnon. Oh, and she also texted Mark Meadows on January 6th & told him to tell Donald Trump to call off the crowd 🤬 #TrumpCoupAttempt https://t.co/uEE53jm8g9 — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) January 25, 2022

Kate McKinnon is much more respected than Laura Ingraham. — Jess Balzer (@Balzer_Jess) January 25, 2022

The classy response to Kate McKinnon doing an impression of you 😉 https://t.co/8FyC8N3zFg — Laura Marie (@mariamar625) January 25, 2022

Also, Kate McKinnon has been doing her Laura Ingraham impression on the show for years. It’s not like any of this is new. pic.twitter.com/ig9xNSgfl9 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 25, 2022

Kate is doing a comedy sketch. It's not her job to be evenhanded in her commentary, it's yours as a supposed news anchor. — Demorants (@demorants) January 25, 2022

Every right wing media grifter who is parodied on SNL posts something dismissive about whoever is playing them but what they're really doing is bragging that they're important enough to be parodied on SNL. — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 24, 2022

Ingraham is unlikable, and McKinnon is loved.

That's the difference. — A.P. (@AP16623882) January 25, 2022

Tell me an SNL sketch struck a nerve without telling me an SNL sketch struck a nerve. Lol. She'd have been better off just pretending she didn't even see it. — CodyWitt86 (@TruCompetition) January 25, 2022