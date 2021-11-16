Prepare yourself for either the most delightful or frustrating thing you’ll watch all day.

During Monday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, host and Big Bird skeptic Laura Ingraham and Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo were discussing “all those woke storylines in so many shows today” when Arroyo mentioned that he recently watched an episode of Netflix’s hit series You that had to do with measles. “Wait wait wait, when did I mention measles?” Ingraham interrupted. Arroyo clarified that he wasn’t referring to “you,” as in Laura Ingraham, but “You” the show, but this cleared nothing up.

Ingraham: “What was on me? What are you talking about? I never had the measles.”

Arroyo: “… the vaccine episode was on You.”

Ingraham: “We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke?”

Arroyo: “I know! It was on You. It was on You!”

Ingraham: “I’ve never had… Raymond, I’ve never had measles.”

It went on like this for awhile before a fed-up Arroyo clarified, “There’s a show called You on Netflix.” Ingraham was still confused, replying, “There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?” That’s when he gave up. If it was a bit, Abbot and Costello would be proud. If it wasn’t, God help us all.

