It’s become an all-too-familiar pattern: Far-right personality downplays, even brushes off the pandemic and trashes the vaccines. Far-right personality then tests positive. (Some of them even die.) So this shouldn’t be surprising: Laura Loomer, the far-right, anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist, who once said “bad fajitas” were worse than COVID, now has COVID.

Today's round of "How it started……….how it's going" is brought to you by the letter Laura Loomer and the number Covid. pic.twitter.com/B8lGl1KSEA — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 17, 2021

As per The Daily Beast, Loomer recently revealed on the Trumpist social media network Gettr that she tested positive for the highly transmissible disease. Her symptoms include “fever, chills, a runny nose, sore throat, nausea and severe body aches,” and she compared it to “a bad case of the flu.” She also said she feels like she’s been “hit by a bus.”

Loomer added the she hadn’t taken a COVID vaccine and, even after her ordeal, said, “I don’t plan on ever taking it because it is unsafe and ineffective.” Instead she’s taking some of the questionable, even dangerous “miracle cures” floated by Trump and/or his followers, including Azithromyacin, Hydroxychloroquine, the OrthoMune dietary, even the Regeneron antibody treatment used by Trump after he caught it.

For Loomer, it’s a wish come true, sort of. “I hope I get COVID just so I can prove to people I’ve had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus,” she wrote on Parler in December of last year “Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID.”

Jump some ten months later and she’s changed her tune. “Just pray for me please,” Loomer wrote. “Can’t even begin to explain how brutal the body aches and nausea that come with COVID are. I am in so much pain.”

When news of Loomer’s condition broke, very few people on social media were surprised.

How it started… how it's going… Laura Loomer edition: pic.twitter.com/oSMpkxqcC9 — William LeGate (@williamlegate) September 17, 2021

Laura Loomer “hoped” she would get Covid to prove it’s no worse than food poisoning.

She now has Covid, and cries, “she is in so much pain.” pic.twitter.com/Q5sxabG1JP — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 17, 2021

Laura Loomer has COVID. Because karma, as she most always does, delivers. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 17, 2021

Some reminded people that this is a likely occurrence when you downplay COVID.

Laura Loomer: I hope I get COVID. COVID: Ok, Loomer. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 17, 2021

DON’T BE A LOOMER pic.twitter.com/fRBIUB2W5T — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) September 17, 2021

Laura Loomer has contracted the novel coronavirus. do with this information what you will pic.twitter.com/GSkagzQmlL — Tom McKay (@thetomzone) September 17, 2021

(Via The Daily Beast)