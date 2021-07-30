Just as you can’t judge a book by its cover, you can’t judge a congressional district by its elected representative. Even if you claim to belong to the same political party. It’s a point that Andy Daniels, the CEO of Memorial Regional Health — a hospital and health care network in Craig, Colorado, which is represented by Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — made clear in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

As Raw Story reports, CNN’s Gary Tuchman asked Daniels how it makes him feel that the person elected to represent him has repeatedly dismissed the facts surrounding COVID. Daniels didn’t mince words when he plainly replied that “I am embarrassed for Colorado, quite frankly. I am embarrassed that she is my representative.”

When Tuchman pressed Daniels on the statement, asking if he was sure he was “willing to go out on a limb and say that,” Daniels was undeterred: “I am. I think if you are going to take a stance in healthcare policy, you might actually want to learn something about healthcare policy.”

Boebert has attacked President Joe Biden’s proposal to send door-to-door volunteers to encourage vaccination, demanding the government not come to her door with the “Fauci Ouchie,” and caused a stir this week for throwing a face mask at a congressional staffer who offered it to her on the floor.

