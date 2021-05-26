If you’re trying to dunk on a social media platform’s push to make the internet more inclusive by way of performative outrage, you might want to make sure you have a basic understanding of grammar and terminology. Lauren Boebert clearly forgot to do so.

After both Linkedin and Instagram implemented new capabilities allowing users to share their preferred pronouns on their profiles, the Republican representative from Colorado posted a tweet that seemed intended as a dig at anyone not strictly adhering to the gender binary labels of old.

My pronoun is “Patriot”. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2021

In Bobert’s defense, she did skip high school, receiving her GED just a few months before she was elected to office, so the mechanics of good grammar — including the difference between a noun and a pronoun — might not be of concern to her. However, though unfortunately for Boebert, Twitter’s knives were already sharpened, and they came out fairly quickly in response to the Congresswoman’s willful ignorance.

That’s a noun. You’re a dipshit. — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) May 26, 2021

You ran a restaurant before getting into Congress, you weren’t part of SEAL team 6. — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) May 26, 2021

We need to invest more in education. pic.twitter.com/PtfHtePDc5 — Bamboo cryptologist (@TinResistAgain) May 26, 2021

I’m guessing you were not very good at Mad Libs — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 26, 2021

Your pronoun is Karen, like it or not. — DF (@DF72811) May 25, 2021

Why it matters to Boebert (or anyone else for that matter) what pronoun a person uses in their social media bio, well, we couldn’t tell you, but she seems to be triggered, which is ironic considering that she’s a gun-obsessed nationalist. And her approach says lot about how Boebert approaches many other issues.