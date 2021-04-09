Rep. Lauren Boebert (a proud Rifle Republican) of Colorado has shown quite a talent for self-owning on Twitter while doing things like expressing disappointment that dictators don’t like Biden and blaming the Texas power catastrophe on the New Green Deal and also not really understanding what freedom means, and now, she’s showing that she doesn’t understand what slavery means, either.

Boebert (who co-owns Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado) is predictably unhappy about President Biden’s newly announced gun control measures that include cracking down on “ghost guns.” The list of measures is relatively limited but seeks to respond to a recent wave of mass shootings in the U.S. Yet Boebert is lashing out on Twitter in line with her usual pro-Second Amendment stance that doesn’t recognize that the Bill of Rights provision is considered to be a fluid one by scholars (with lots of “well regulated Militia” discourse surfacing of late on social media). Still, here’s Boebert’s take, including a quote from Bill of Rights proponent (and slave owner) George Mason.

“‘To disarm the people is the most effectual way to enslave them.’ – George Mason,” Boebert tweeted. “Democrats & their allies seek to enslave and control the people of the United States and every aspect of their lives. Only learn what they approve of, say what they agree to & work when permitted.”

“To disarm the people is the most effectual way to enslave them.” – George Mason Democrats & their allies seek to enslave and control the people of the United States and every aspect of their lives. Only learn what they approve of, say what they agree to & work when permitted. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 9, 2021

Naturally, Boebert got dragged here, for either ignoring (or not realizing) that George Mason owned more than 100 slaves during his lifetime. She also got called out for suggesting that guns are being confiscated rather than being subject to responsible gun legislation. Still, the “slavery kink” reply might be the hardest hitting one.

Your slavery kink is getting out of hand — Moses 💣 (@hollowman928) April 9, 2021

Are guns all you can talk about? How about you tackle some major policy issues facing the country? — Mike Olin (@PutinsLapDog) April 9, 2021

I haven’t brushed up on my history in a while but didn’t George Mason own slaves? Also he’s one of those that didn’t sign the constitution right — Joey B (@AdvilBhargava) April 9, 2021

Are you sure that's not a misspelling and you meant Charles Manson? — FRED MARTINEK (@fred_martinek) April 9, 2021

I don’t understand why pursuing responsible gun legislation is equated to gun consfication? — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) April 9, 2021

I think you better go back and reread your civic books from high school. — Judy LaTorre (@JudyLaTorre6) April 9, 2021

However, one can be certain that Boebert will keep on tweeting her beliefs, despite all of the backlash.