‘The Lego Movie’ Sequel Already Has A Release Date

What does a studio do when they have a massively successful film like The Lego Movie. Oh, they greenlight a sequel to it as soon as possible. Via The Hollywood Reporter:
On Friday, the studio announced that the untitled movie will hit theaters on May 26, 2017, the beginning of the long Memorial Day weekend. Warners is being vague in terms of saying whether the film will be a proper sequel, or a Lego Ninjago spinoff.
News of a second film comes as The Lego Movie continues to make history at the worldwide box office, where it has earned north of $200 million in under two weeks. On Wednesday, the 3D animated film crossed the $150 million mark domestically.
The Lego Movie was hilarious, but being a 6’4 man in the theater laughing really hard at toys will make parents clutch their children with alarm. I played with Legos before your kids did, so there! Please tell me everyone is coming back. Chris Pratt is my spirit Lego.
I loved the lego movie but it was the first time in awhile being in a theatre with children….they are really disgusting
Especially when you’re sitting next to a morbidly obese pre-teen shoveling a garbage bag full of popcorn and nachos down his face.
I had that experience when I saw Frozen, so with The Lego Movie I found the latest showing possible in order to avoid them.
3 years is a long time. All the kids who loved The Lego Movie will be grown up and interested in something else (smoking? porn? MMA? horsies?) by the time it comes out. Oh well, it’s not like there will ever be a shortage of children.
I’d venture a guess that most of the revenue, at least for the past two weeks, has not been from children. The second one will do fine because, you see, people are making new children right now.
worked okay for toy story
It felt like that movie had incredibly quick cuts. Is that kids’ attention span nowadays?
Agreed. I liked it overall, but I did feel as though I narrowly escaped an epileptic seizure.