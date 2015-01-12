Lena Dunham Broke Up With Twitter Over Trolls, Still Calls Once In A While

#Social Media #Lena Dunham #Twitter
01.12.15 3 years ago 5 Comments

Girls star Lena Dunham is obviously no stranger to social media, but when asked about her Twitter habits on the Golden Globes red carpet last night, she admitted that she’s trying to take a break because of the incessant harassment by internet trolls. She told Ryan Seacrest:

“I’m trying to create a safer space for myself emotionally… People, like, threaten my life and tell me what a cow I am.”

During the interview, Dunham said that she still checks her account once in a while (she explained that she didn’t delete her account, but she deleted Twitter from her phone), but it’s still hard to avoid the stream of invective aimed at her by bored, rank-and-file trolls and “deranged neocons” who attack her in established blogs. Can anyone really blame her for wanting to take a step back from being abused? Of course not. Besides, girlfriend has history-making sex scenes to write.

Via Daily Dot

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#Lena Dunham#Twitter
TAGSinternet trollslena dunhamSocial MediatrollingTwitter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP