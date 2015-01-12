Lena Dunham Broke Up With Twitter Over Trolls, Still Calls Once In A While

Girls star Lena Dunham is obviously no stranger to social media, but when asked about her Twitter habits on the Golden Globes red carpet last night, she admitted that she’s trying to take a break because of the incessant harassment by internet trolls. She told Ryan Seacrest:

“I’m trying to create a safer space for myself emotionally… People, like, threaten my life and tell me what a cow I am.”

During the interview, Dunham said that she still checks her account once in a while (she explained that she didn’t delete her account, but she deleted Twitter from her phone), but it’s still hard to avoid the stream of invective aimed at her by bored, rank-and-file trolls and “deranged neocons” who attack her in established blogs. Can anyone really blame her for wanting to take a step back from being abused? Of course not. Besides, girlfriend has history-making sex scenes to write.

Via Daily Dot