Let K-Stew *Long Pause* Explain *Longer Pause* Halloween And Slutty Costumes

#Halloween
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.27.12 3 Comments

I’d wager a majority of people are celebrating Halloween tonight, especially if you’re on the East Coast and will be dead by Wednesday anyways, but before you go out in your best ironic Furby outfit, you should listen to Kristen Stewart, via Barely Political, explain the holiday. The Twilight actress has, like, good advice and junk on how to have fun and dress up in slutty costumes and, like, other stuff. *mutters something indecipherable for five minutes* I wonder what the real K-Stew is dressing up as? Someone who doesn’t cheat?

#twilightjokes #rpattz4life #killmeplease

(Via Clip Nation)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halloween
TAGSHalloweenkristen stewart

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP