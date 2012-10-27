Let K-Stew *Long Pause* Explain *Longer Pause* Halloween And Slutty Costumes

I’d wager a majority of people are celebrating Halloween tonight, especially if you’re on the East Coast and will be dead by Wednesday anyways, but before you go out in your best ironic Furby outfit, you should listen to Kristen Stewart, via Barely Political, explain the holiday. The Twilight actress has, like, good advice and junk on how to have fun and dress up in slutty costumes and, like, other stuff. *mutters something indecipherable for five minutes* I wonder what the real K-Stew is dressing up as? Someone who doesn’t cheat?
#twilightjokes #rpattz4life #killmeplease
Ah, yes, K-Stew (which she actually referred to herself as… *hchuk* I just threw up in my mouth a little) took a shot at Mike Myers not being funny in this video that reeeeeally wants to funny and fails horribly. At this moment I’m imagining Kevin McDonald in a phone booth… IRON-YYYYY. At the 2:50 spot I couldn’t take any more unfunny dumb cheerleader impression, flat-falling puns, or references to her toally relevant life as Twilight’s K-Stew. I adore Halloween, but that shit just made me kinda sad.
It’s okay man, the whole cheating scandal was just a hoax. Plus that isn’t Kristen Stewart.
That headline really came together at the end there.