Let K-Stew *Long Pause* Explain *Longer Pause* Halloween And Slutty Costumes

I’d wager a majority of people are celebrating Halloween tonight, especially if you’re on the East Coast and will be dead by Wednesday anyways, but before you go out in your best ironic Furby outfit, you should listen to Kristen Stewart, via Barely Political, explain the holiday. The Twilight actress has, like, good advice and junk on how to have fun and dress up in slutty costumes and, like, other stuff. *mutters something indecipherable for five minutes* I wonder what the real K-Stew is dressing up as? Someone who doesn’t cheat?

#twilightjokes #rpattz4life #killmeplease

(Via Clip Nation)