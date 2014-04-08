Get To Know Amanda Crew, The Lone Female Cast Member On ‘Silicon Valley’

If you didn’t stick around after Game Of Thrones last Sunday for Silicon Valley you missed out on what should be a solid comedy hit for HBO. (If you haven’t watched it, do so now — HBO currently has the first episode up on YouTube.) It appears to be the ideal showcase for Mike Judge’s talent of poking fun at the ridiculous aspects of a subculture.

The series’ sole female cast member is the delightful Amanda Crew, who plays Monica, an assistant to a software billionaire. While the rest of the cast is made up of dudes who embody every tech industry stereotype from geeky HTML coder to douchebag software guru, Crew appears to be the straight character.

I’m looking forward to seeing how her character develops in the coming episodes, but in the meantime, here’s a little info on Silicon Valley’s newest crush.

The Canadian actress has racked up a pretty impressive list of TV and movie credits over the last eight years, including last year’s Jobs and 2008’s Sex Drive. Oh, she was also in the creepy sleeper hit, The Haunting In Connecticut. It gives us this delightful little scene.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Later this year she’ll star in the Canadian indie comedy Bad City, which judging from the poster alone, is going to be loaded with cheesy lines and dudes in fake mustaches sliding across car hoods.

Speaking of Canada, way back in 2005 Amanda Crew was just a struggling actress trying to make a name for herself. And who better to use as a springboard to stardom than MTV? Crew was the subject of an episode of MTV Canada’s Diary, where she took viewers furniture shopping (super exciting, eh?) and behind the scenes of the CTV show Whistler — think every CW teen drama ever, but on a ski resort.

Besides acting, Amanda Crew is a pretty active blogger, running the craft/food/design blog Granny’s Girls — lots of cupcake pictures — and shooting photography for publications like Zooey Magazine.

And if you weren’t sold on Silicon Valley by now, you should know that it also has the approval of Grumpy Cat as evidenced by this photo of the feline with the SV cast.