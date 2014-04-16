Let’s Get To Know The Moron Charged With Leaving Unattended Bags At The Boston Marathon Finish Line

The Boston bombing was a terrible event that happened this time last year, so of course someone attempted to copycat the act this year. A man was charged with leaving two bags at the finish line of this year’s race, and it gets only stranger as we look deeper into his life. Via Deadspin:
This is the 25-year-old Boston man who allegedly left two backpacks at the Boston Marathon finish line Tuesday night and got himself arrested for his troubles. His name is Kevin Edson, though he’s now apparently going by Kayvon. He is, or was, a student at Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
Art and design major, huh? Let’s check out his Facebook page and see what we got going here.
Yeah, so putting insane meme captions on photos of the bomber might just mean that you’re trying too hard to show people how crazy you are, or that you’re actually crazy. Being a student at a Massachusetts college and posting that to your Facebook is not the wisest thing to do. Hell, having a negative thing to say about the Boston Red Sox on social media is practically a death sentence.
It doesn’t stop there. Check out his last status update from about 22 hours ago. It features the same image, but adds even more context to what this guy is trying to go for. I think. He’s an art student, and I’ll explain more after this.
What better way to show that the bombers are innocent than by leaving two unattended bags at the Boston Marathon finish line? It sounds like a genius idea, until you actually think about it for the smallest amount of time possible. It’s also being reported that inside the bags was a pressure cooker filled with confetti. Oh boy.
This guy is a performance artist and this is just about as amazingly bad as, well, every piece of performance art. Here he is rolling around in a mental institution quoting terrible poetry.
Don’t forget him wearing a bunch of weird outfits. One is him looking like he just spilled tomato soup on himself (?). IT’S HIGH-CONCEPT ART!
This reminds me of that part in Close Encounters of the Third Kind where the main character is molding his mashed potatoes, except he is alone, there are no aliens, and he’s in front of his webcam with dark make-up on.
Just want to point out that multiple news agencies(if not all are reporting that the 2nd bag was left by media by accident when poilce cleared the area. That bag was simply forgotten in the haste
So over on Deadspin, a commenter who suffers from the same mental disorder and has even spent time in the same mental hospital as this guy, had this to say:
“Ok, I think I have a unique perspective on what’s going on here…
This Ki mentions going to McLean Hospital in one of these videos. He also mentions that he has Bipolar Disorder. I’ll admit that I also have Bipolar Disorder, an have been hospitalized at McLean (mental hospital in Belmont, MA).
I know what psychosis looks like, and it looks exactly like this kid. The way Bipolar works, you can get very depressed (at worst suicidal), and you can get very manic (at worst psychotic). Once one is psychotic, the lose grip with reality. This kids actions today, along with these absolutely terrifying videos, show he’s a completely different animal from Jahar and his brother, he’s a very sick and unstable individual who needs help. I can tell you this, once this kid regains his sanity, this event is gonna haunt him for a very Very long time.”
I’m not trying at all to justify what he did, and I absolutely think he belongs locked away somewhere, but after reading what this commenter had to say it shed some light on something I was admittedly not that educated on. I kind of wish the general public was a little more educated on most mental health problems (I was suffering from anxiety problems for decades before finally realizing what was wrong with me.)
