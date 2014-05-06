Let’s Shamelessly Overanalyze The New ‘Interstellar’ Poster

Christopher Nolan runs an impressively tight ship. Normally, by now, with a movie coming out in November we’d know the plot, the full cast, who they are, what they ate on the set, and who’s secretly been having sex with who. Interstellar, we know Matthew McConaghey is going into space to stop corn from burning or something. So the new poster release is actually of interest. Let’s overanalyze, shall we?



First of all, here’s the full poster:

The most arresting thing, right off the bat, is that tagline: “Mankind was born on Earth. It was never meant to die here.” So apparently, the fate of the world is at stake.

The second thing that pops out is that the title sure looks exactly like a rocket taking off into space, doesn’t it? Apparently the plot will involve time travel and wormholes, according to Nolan, so maybe that’s a tear in the fabric or reality. But a rocket seems more likely.

Similarly, that farm is a consistent visual theme. Pretty much everything on this poster is, in fact, in the original (and so far only) teaser, right down to the ratty truck and the farm.

So either that stuff is fairly important to the actual movie, or Nolan is riding the marketing guys hard about spoilers. Considering the rumors that Nolan built massive spaceship sets, and the inclusion of stars like Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway in the cast, the latter seems more likely.

We’ll get more of an understanding of the movie next week: Supposedly, the trailer will be attached to prints of Godzilla. We’re assuming it’ll have more information. Well, hoping. Stop torturing us, Nolan!